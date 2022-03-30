Samsung brings ‘The Freestyle’ projector to India, to launch new Neo QLED 8K TVs later tonight

Samsung has introduced its portable projector called ‘The Freestyle’ in the Indian market. The company is also hosting a global event later tonight where it will launch its new range of Neo QLED 8K TVs. The event takes place at 7.30 pm IST.

The Freestyle projector has launched at a special price of Rs 84,990 and will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, and Amazon. Consumers can also avail of an instant cashback worth Rs 5,000. Those who buy the projector till March 31, 2022, will get a free carry case worth Rs 5,900. Those who had pre-reserved The Freestyle can avail of discounts worth Rs 4,000.

Samsung Freestyle projector: Specifications, features

The Freestyle sports a compact form factor and comes equipped with Smart TV features, voice control and support for certified OTT platforms. It comes with support for features such as auto-level, auto-focus and auto-keystone capabilities to ensure the best picture quality when watching any content. It project video of up to 100-inches screen size and has 1920 x 1080 native resolution as well as support for HDR10. The projection range is from 30-inch to 100-inches.

Unlike conventional, boxy projectors, ‘The Freestyle’ has what Samsung calls as a ‘cradle design’ to allow a perfect viewing angle from the wall to the ceiling. It supports rotation of up to 180 degrees and the device weighs just 800 grams. Samsung says it doesn’t require any separate screen, all users have to do is just tilt it and enjoy big screen moments anytime, anywhere. To further enhance the viewing experience, The Freestyle optimises projection based on your wall colour, so one does not always need a white colour wall.

Consumers can also access smart features as the device has support for built-in streaming services and mobile mirroring and casting features. It has a C-type power connection for charging. It comes with built-in streaming apps Netflix, YouTube, Disney Hotstar and Prime Video. It is also equipped with Tap View, Airplay 2 and a micro HDMI port.

For Galaxy users, the projector has a button to allow it to sync instantly with the phone or tablet. One can then use a Galaxy device as a remote control for the projector. Users can also utilise mobile hotspots when no Wi-Fi networks are available thanks to this function.

It comes with Omni-directional 360-degree sound with a built-in speaker. It also sports the far-field voice control technology. So when the screen is turned on, users can search for content using just their voice. When the screen is off, they can use the device to listen to music or ask for the day’s weather just as they would with a smart speaker.

Consumers will be offered a 2-year warranty on ‘The Freestyle’. It comes with support for Samsung Bixby and Amazon Alexa.