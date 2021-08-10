Samsung Exynos W920 5nm chipset announced ahead of Galaxy Watch 4 debut

Check out the new Samsung Exynos W920 processor and its specifications here. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung has announced its new wearable processor, the Exynos W920 with an integrated LTE modem. The 5nm processor, the first of its kind, is built with an “extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node: that Samsung claims offer a “powerful yet efficient performance demanded by next-generation wearable devices.”

“Wearables like smartwatches are no longer just a cool gadget to have. They’re now a growing part of our lifestyles to keep you fit, safe and alert,” Harry Cho, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics said. “With the Exynos W920, future wearables will be able to run applications with visually appealing user interfaces and more responsive user experiences while keeping you connected on the go with fast LTE,” Cho adds.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: What announcements to expect

Samsung Exynos W920: Here’s what’s new

The Exynos W920 comes with two Arm Cortex A55 cores for high-performing yet power-efficient processing. The chipset also includes the Arm Mali-G68 GPU. Samsung claims the new chip will offer 20 per cent better CPU performance and ten times better graphics performance compared to its predecessor.

Despite the changes, the new Exynos W920 will feature a small package size. The technology incorporates the Exynos W920, power management IC (PMIC), LPDDR4 and embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in the same package using System-in-Package-embedded Package on Package (SiP-ePoP) configuration.

A dedicated Cortex-M55 chip on the Samsung Exynos W920 chip will also offer better power management on wearables that use AOD (Always on Display). Further, the chip is also embedded with a 4G LTE Cat.4 modem and a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 that can track speed, distance and elevation during outdoor activities.

Will the Exynos W920 power the Galaxy Watch 4?

Although Samsung has not confirmed, the new chip will certainly power the Galaxy Watch 4. The news comes a day ahead of Unpacked 2021, where Samsung plans to launch as many as four new products, including the Galaxy Watch 4. Google and Samsung have teamed up to redesign the WearOS. The collaboration was first announced at Google I/O in May.