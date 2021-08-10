scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Must Read

Samsung Exynos W920 5nm chipset announced ahead of Galaxy Watch 4 debut

Here's all you need to know about the new Samsung W920 chipset.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 10, 2021 6:08:26 pm
Samsung Exnos W920Check out the new Samsung Exynos W920 processor and its specifications here. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung has announced its new wearable processor, the Exynos W920 with an integrated LTE modem. The 5nm processor, the first of its kind, is built with an “extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node: that Samsung claims offer a “powerful yet efficient performance demanded by next-generation wearable devices.”

“Wearables like smartwatches are no longer just a cool gadget to have. They’re now a growing part of our lifestyles to keep you fit, safe and alert,” Harry Cho, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics said. “With the Exynos W920, future wearables will be able to run applications with visually appealing user interfaces and more responsive user experiences while keeping you connected on the go with fast LTE,” Cho adds.

Also Read |Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: What announcements to expect

Samsung Exynos W920: Here’s what’s new

The Exynos W920 comes with two Arm Cortex A55 cores for high-performing yet power-efficient processing. The chipset also includes the Arm Mali-G68 GPU. Samsung claims the new chip will offer 20 per cent better CPU performance and ten times better graphics performance compared to its predecessor.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Despite the changes, the new Exynos W920 will feature a small package size. The technology incorporates the Exynos W920, power management IC (PMIC), LPDDR4 and embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in the same package using System-in-Package-embedded Package on Package (SiP-ePoP) configuration.

A dedicated Cortex-M55 chip on the Samsung Exynos W920 chip will also offer better power management on wearables that use AOD (Always on Display). Further, the chip is also embedded with a 4G LTE Cat.4 modem and a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 that can track speed, distance and elevation during outdoor activities.

Will the Exynos W920 power the Galaxy Watch 4?

Although Samsung has not confirmed, the new chip will certainly power the Galaxy Watch 4. The news comes a day ahead of Unpacked 2021, where Samsung plans to launch as many as four new products, including the Galaxy Watch 4. Google and Samsung have teamed up to redesign the WearOS. The collaboration was first announced at Google I/O in May.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X