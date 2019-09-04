Samsung Exynos 980 launched, comes with an integrated 5G modem

Samsung has just launched its first mobile processor, which comes with integrated 5G support, dubbed Samsung Exynos 980. The processor comes with AI capabilities and has been manufactured using the 8nm process. It has eight CPU cores in total, which include two Cortex-A77 and six Cortex-A55 paired with a Mali G76 GPU.

With the Exynos 980 processor, the company has combined a 5G modem and a mobile application processor into one chip, which according to the company increases the power efficiency, while at the same time reducing the size the chipset and the 5G modem require inside of a phone.

According to the company, the new Exynos 980 chipset supports data transfer rates of 2.55Gbps in 5G connectivity for sub-6GHz spectrum and 1.0Gbps for 4G. While in dual connectivity the chipset can provide a data transfer rate of 3.55Gbps.

Its neural processing unit (NPU) has also been upgraded and according to the company can deliver performances of up to 2.7 times compared to its predecessor. It also claims that the NPU adds enhancements to a number of applications like secure user authentication, content filtering, mixed reality, intelligent camera, and more.

Exynos 980 also comes with an integrated high-performance image signal processor, which can process images with a resolution of up to 108MP. It can also be synced with up to five image sensors and run three of them simultaneously.

The new chipset also supports multi-format codec (MFC) encoding and decoding of 4K UHD video at 120 frames per second, which provide the user with an immersive multimedia experience. It also supports HDR10+ format along with dynamic mapping.