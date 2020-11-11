Samsung brings The Sero, its rotating TV to India: Price, features

Samsung's The Sero TV is now available in India.

Samsung has introduced its rotating TV geared for social media consumption, called The Sero, in the Indian market. The Sero can switch between horizontal and vertical orientations and uses Samsung’s QLED technology. Samsung had showcased the Sero back at the CES conference in Las Vegas in 2020. Samsung says the Sero will be exclusively available at Reliance Digital stores in India.

The Sero is priced at Rs 1,24,990 in India for the 43-inch screen size with a navy-blue bezel design. Samsung is offering customers benefits like 5 percent cashback and EMIs starting at Rs 1,190 when they purchase the Sero. The Sero will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty from Samsung and a one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel.

The unique selling point here is that this TV is optimised for streaming content from your mobile. A user can switch between horizontal and vertical orientations with just the press of a button.

Samsung’s Sero: Specifications

The Sero has a QLED display technology and the company has introduced the 43-inch variant in India. This is a LED TV with Quantum Dots, and we’ve seen Samsung offer various TVs with the technology. QLED also relies on an LED backlight for the pixels to light up, unlike an OLED where they emit light on their own.

The Sero TV also comes with the company’s Adaptive Picture+ feature which controls the light and analyses the video and surroundings to deliver the best picture quality, according to the company. It will also rely on AI Upscaling feature to boost low-resolution content in to 4K quality.

It also comes with an Ambient Mode+, which will allow the TV to blend with the background of your room. Samsung says the Sero can analyse the texture and colour of the walls and adjust its screen to match the surroundings. It has an Always On Display mode, and users can choose from different backgrounds

Samsung says the Sero is optimised for social media content, streaming services and gaming. The screen can be rotated by remote control, voice command and via the SmartThings app from Samsung. The TV also comes with 4.1ch 60W front firing speakers.

Its Portrait mode will let consumers pick from different stylish vertical backgrounds as well. It has an All-in-one Stand with a 360-degree clean and removes the clutter of wires. In order to share content from their mobile onto the Sero, users will be able to just tap on the bezel and the same will appear on the TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd