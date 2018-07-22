Samsung’s Bixby smart speaker may launch alongside Galaxy Note 9

Samsung’s Bixby smart speaker will be pitted against Apple HomePods, Google Home, and Amazon Echo. Samsung’s Bixby smart speaker will be pitted against Apple HomePods, Google Home, and Amazon Echo.

Samsung is planning to unveil its Bixby-powered smart speaker next month, reports the Wall Street Journal. The said smart speaker will take on Google Home, Amazon Echo, and Apple’s HomePod. The smart speaker is expected to debut at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on August 9 where the company will unveil its next flagship model, the Galaxy Note 9.

The report claims the Samsung-made smart speaker will be priced at $300 (or approx Rs 20,600) and will be squarely aimed the HomePod. A WSJ report suggests Samsung’s smart speaker will have a bowl-shaped design with legged bottom and lights at the top. The smart speaker is said to feature “sound shifting, where the speaker’s audio can be beamed in the direction of a person providing verbal commands.” Further, Samsung is said to be planning to market its ‘AI-equipped’ speaker as a premium speaker with added “smart” features. It is also said to function as a smart hub for Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem of smart home devices.

Besides, the Bixby smart speaker, Samsung is widely speculated to launch its new Gear smartwatch model. The successor to the Gear S3 is said to run Tizen 4.0 and likely release on August 24. Samsung has not shared any detail as to whether it will unveil these products at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Meanwhile, the company’s next high-end model, Galaxy Note 9 continues to make headlines on the Internet, with the latest report revealing the alleged device Lilac Purple colour version in all its glory. The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to sport a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 845 in the US, and the Exynos 9810 processor in other countries including India. The phone is said to carry 6GB or 8GB RAM, and a 4000mAh battery. One of the variants is said to come with a massive 512 native storage. The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature an improved S-Pen.

