Samsung announces BIG TV offers on large-screen TVs: Check details here

Buyers will get 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs will get Soundbar HW-Q800T or Soundbar HW-Q900T (File Photo)

Samsung has announced BIG TV offers on its premium smart TVs 55 inches and above in size. The offers will be available till January 31, 2021 across all consumer retailers across the country. If you are looking to buy a new TV for your living room, entertainment room or large bedroom as watching movies is still a risk during the Covid-19 pandemic, you can check out the offers from the South Korean company. In addition, buyers will get up to 20 per cent cashback and an extended warranty. EMIs starting at Rs 1,990 are available as well.

For the next few weeks, customers buying will get a Samsung Galaxy A51 free with 65-inch QLED TV and 75-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs. For buyers opting for 55-inch models of QLED TVs and 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs, Samsung will give a Galaxy A31 smartphone complimentary.

Additionally, people buying 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs will get either Soundbar HW-Q800T or HW-Q900T. The QLED TVs from the electronics giant will also come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel.

“In 2020, there was a rise in demand for bigger screen smart TVs, above 55-inch, in top cities as well as small towns and rural markets. Consumers want to buy bigger TVs that offer cinematic viewing experience at home amid availability of high-quality OTT content and need for entertainment at home. The ‘Big TV Days’ promotion is aimed at creating great consumer offerings as we enter the New Year,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice Present, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

“Consumers wishing to upgrade their lifestyle and looking forward to enjoying their big TV viewing experience will be delighted by the ‘Big TV Days’. We are confident that our unique offers will not only meet their expectations but also enrich their lives and make their homes ready for quality family time,” he said.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.