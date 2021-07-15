Samsung Big TV Days: Here’s how you can get a free soundbar

Samsung will be offering Samsung Q-series and A-series soundbars worth up to Rs 1,04,990 as assured gifts. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung is hosting its Big TV Days offers from July 15 to August 20 this year. These offers will be available at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country and will get users deals and offers on the purchase of select 55-inch and above Neo QLED and QLED TVs, and 75-inch and above Crystal 4K UHD TVs.

The brand will be offering Samsung Q-series and A-series soundbars worth up to Rs 1,04,990 as assured gifts, a cashback of up to 20%, easy finance offers and EMIs starting at Rs 1,990. Additional benefits include 2-year warranty and 10-year no screen burn-in warranty for OLED TVs.

Consumers purchasing 55-inch and above Neo QLED, QLED TV and 75-inch UHD TV will get an A series Soundbar HW-A450 worth Rs 17,900 or HW-A550 worth Rs 23,900, depending on the TV model. On purchase of 75-inch and above Neo QLED and QLED TV, consumers will get the Q series Soundbar HW-Q800A worth Rs 51,900 or Q series Soundbar HW-Q900A worth Rs 1,04,900, depending on the TV model.

New Samsung 2021 Neo QLED TVs

Samsung launched its new 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K TV models in India back in April. The latest Neo QLED TVs come with three major technologies, including Samsung’s new Neo Quantum processor, Quantum Mini LEDs, and Quantum Matrix tech. The Neo Quantum processor can leverage up to 16 different neural network models to enhance picture quality to 4K and 8K regardless of the input quality. The TVs support 120Hz refresh rate.

The presence of the new display technologies on the 2021 Neo QLED TVs not only helps offer better picture quality, but also offers bezel-less design to users. The TVs also feature Object Tracking Sound Pro, which Samsung says can help produce dynamic sound corresponding to the movement of objects on the screen. Read more about the new TVs here.