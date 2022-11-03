scorecardresearch
Samsung announces AX32, AX46 Air Purifiers: Check price and other details

Both Samsung AX32 and AX46 air purifiers can be controlled using the company's SmartThings app.

Samsung Air Purifier, Samsung AX32 Air Purifier, Samsung AX46 Air PurifierSamsung recently announced two new air purifiers. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung has launched the AX46 and AX32 air purifiers for the Indian market. The Internet of Things (IoT) enabled air purifiers are designed for master bedrooms, hospital rooms and fitness studios, with the AX46 able to deliver clean air in an area of up to 645 square feet.

Both AX46 and AX32 come with a ‘one button’ control that removes 99.97% ultrafine dust, allergens and nano-sized particles. Samsung says they are also effective against dangerous volatile organic compounds including formaldehyde.

They have a front air intake that is designed to draw in air. When the air undergoes purification, the included fan distributes the clean air in different directions using the three-way airflow. These air purifiers come with washable pre-filters and an activated carbon deodorization filter that helps with the removal of harmful gases. They also have a dust collection filter.

Samsung may bring an S-Pen slot to its Z-series foldable smartphones

Some other features include support for the Samsung SmartThings app, which lets users check the air quality and control the air purifier. You also get auto and sleep modes that optimise the air quality and reduce the overall energy usage, whereas the sleep mode offers a quieter airflow and reduces the display brightness.

The Samsung AX32 air purifier has a clean air delivery rate of 320 cubic metres, covers an area of up to 256 square feet and weighs 6.9 kilograms. It is priced at Rs 12,990. On other hand, the Samsung AX46 has a clean air delivery rate of 467 cubic metres per hour, covers up to 645 square feet and has a four-colour level indicator and PM 10 dust and gas sensors. It costs Rs Rs 32,990.

Both air purifiers have one year warranty and are available on the Samsung website as well as Samsung exclusive stores.

