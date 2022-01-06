Samsung at CES 2022: New Micro LED TVs, monitors and Neo QLEDs announced

Samsung has announced new Micro LED TV models at CES 2022. The Micro LED lineup will now be available in three different sizes, 89, 101 and 110-inches with a 99.99 per cent body to screen ratio. Samsung claims that these new Micro LED TVs have 100 per cent DCI and Adobe RGB colour gamut support. The TVs will also have some customisable features with three modes to choose from such as Art mode, Multiview and they come with Dolby Atmos support.

The 2022 NEO QLED series was also showcased. These TVs feature a Neo Quantum Processor to offer more advanced contrast mapping using the backlight. They also have an EyeComfort mode, which automatically adjusts the display’s brightness levels and colour tones owing to a built-in light sensor. The display changes brightness according to ambient light and will change the display’s colour tone to warmer tones to compensate for blue light as the day goes on.

The NEO QLEDs also get a sound upgrade. Samsung’s OTS (Object Tracking Sound) is now OTS Pro and the new TVs come with top channel up-firing speakers to create overhead surround sound.

Samsung’s Lifestyle screens – the Frame, Sero and Serif – will all feature new matte displays with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

New Samsung monitors

Samsung also showcased a number of new monitors at the 2022 CES. The Odessey Neo G8 has a 32-inch screen and is the world’s first monitor to feature a 4K 1000R curved screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The display has Quantum Mini LEDs with a 2,000nit peak brightness.

The new Odyssey Neo G8 is built with a similar design language as the Odyssey Neo G9. The CoreSync lighting automatically detects the colours on the screen and projects them in real life to create a deeper sense of immersion.

The new Smart Monitor M8 2022 also has a 32-inch screen with a thickness of 11.4mm, making the monitor three-quarters thinner than the previous model. Support for popular streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix is now joined by the option to use the monitor as a SmartThings hub. This will allow users to control smart home devices that are compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings platform.

The Samsung High-Resolution Monitor S8 is available in two size options, 27-inch and 32-inch models. Both sizes also offer 90W USB-C charging for connected video output devices and height-adjustable stands with tilt, swivel, and pivot control points.