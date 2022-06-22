scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Samsung announces new 2022 Q-series, S-series soundbars: All you need to know

Samsung's new 2022 lineup of premium soundbars come with features like Wireless Dolby Atmos support and start at Rs 24,990.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
June 22, 2022 12:40:58 pm
samsung, samsung soundbars, samsung 2022 soundbars,Check out all about the new premium Samsung soundbars here. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung has launched its new 2022 lineup of Soundbars with built-in Wireless Dolby Atmos support. This lets the soundbars have a seamless TV-to-soundbar connection and enables features like Q-Symphony, dtsX, SpaceFit Sound Advance and more.

The new soundbars launch under the Samsung Q-series and S-series. Here’s all you need to know about the new Samsung soundbars and what features they come with.

Samsung Q-series soundbars

The Q-series soundbar is the brand’s flagship soundbar. It is built for the Samsung Neo QLED and QLED TVs, and it comes with the Wireless Dolby Atmos connection feature that allows your TV and soundbar to connect wirelessly over WiFi seamlessly without any delays or lags.

Also Read |Mivi Fort S100 review: Good value-for-money soundbar under Rs 4,999

Support for the Q-Symphony feature means you can use the soundbar along with the TV’s built-in speakers to maximise the 3D sound effect of the setup. Space Fit Sound Advance technology also optimises the sound of the soundbar according to the size of the room.

Best of Express Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s s...Premium
In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s s...
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
More Premium Stories >>

The Q-series consists of the Q990B, Q930B Q800B, Q700B and Q600B. The Q990B is the top-end model here, featuring a new design and upgraded bass with 11.1.4 channel sound, four up-firing speakers and two wireless rear speakers. Price for the Q-series soundbars starts at Rs 31,990.

Samsung S-series soundbars

The Samsung S-series soundbars are more focused on occupying less space. The series features the S801B, which Samsung claims is the world’s slimmest soundbar, coming in at 60 per cent slimmer than most soundbars. Meanwhile, the S61B soundbar also features a compact design that fits into any space with its compact design. Additional features like Alexa Voice Assist, Tap View or Airplay allow consumers to listen to their favourite mobile playlist.

Also Read |Sonos Beam Review: The soundbar for the purists

The S-series soundbars are available in two variants – the S801B and the S61B, prices for which begin at Rs 24,990.

The Samsung Q-series and S-series soundbars are both available at Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement