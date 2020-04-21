Samsung adds blood pressure monitoring feature to Galaxy Watch Active 2

The watch measures your blood pressure through pulse wave analysis, which is tracked with the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors. The watch measures your blood pressure through pulse wave analysis, which is tracked with the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Galaxy Watch Active 2 that’s missing on the Apple Watch Series 5. The company has announced that an app that measures blood pressure on its smartwatch has been approved by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Dubbed Samsung Health Monitor, the app will be available on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in the third quarter.

The smartwatch needs to be calibrated with a traditional cuff used for measuring blood pressure before it can start measuring your blood glucose. According to Samsung, the watch measures your blood pressure through pulse wave analysis, which is tracked with the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors. The software then analyzes the relationship between the calibration value and the blood pressure change to determine the blood pressure.

High blood pressure, also called hypertension, is a condition when the pressure in your arteries is more than normal. At the moment, Samsung has received approval to measure blood pressure through the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in South Korea.

It will take months, probably years, before Samsung brings this feature to other markets including India. The app will be available on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Q3 2020, and will gradually rollout to older Galaxy Watches. Keep in mind that you need to buy third-party hardware as well as the Galaxy Watch Active 2 to measure the blood pressure.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 competes with Apple Watch Series 5. Announced last year, the watch is compatible with both iPhones and Android devices. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a sold smartwatch with a circular display, IP68water resistance, and two-day battery. It also has ECG support, which has yet to be activated. Still, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 remains the best smartwatch for Android users.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd