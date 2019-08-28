Revolt RV 300 and RV 400 electric bikes launched, monthly payments plan start at Rs 2999

Revolt Motors has launched two new electric bikes in India, Revolt RV 300 and Revolt RV 400. Both bikes come with a unique monthly payment option. The EMI plans include Rs 2,999 per month for RV 300 for three years, Rs 3,499 per month for the RV 400 base model for three years and Rs 3,999 per month for three years for the premium variant.

According to the company, there will be no rental/lease plan for the bike and there will be full ownership from day 1. All you need is to bring your Aadhaar card and the initial amount and you own the bike.

With this bike, the company will be providing users with a remote key fob along with full accessibility via the MyRevolt app. The bikes will come with three modes: Eco, City, and Sport. It also stated that they will provide users with a Nitro mode in the future via an OTA update.

The RV 400 comes with a 3.24Kw battery, which can be charged at home or changed numerous times at Revolt stations via its Revolt Switch program. The changes will remain free until December 31, after which the company will start charging a nominal fee for them. The battery comes with an unlimited warranty, which is valid till 1.5 lakh kilometers.

The bike comes with a 5 year/75,000 km warranty and can be serviced free of charge including consumables at company-owned or Go mechanic owned service stations. The consumers can get the bike serviced free of charge including free tyre changes (tyre changes only valid for premium RV 400) for three years.

The bike will also come with free 4G connectivity for three years. However, the company is yet to reveal how much do users need to pay once after the three year period ends.