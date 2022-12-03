Reviews this week: Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95B, Asus A3402 and more

With hate speech rising on Twitter and two Indian Americans finding themselves at the centre of Hunter Biden’s laptop story, a lot happened in the world of tech.

Last week, we reviewed several products like the Asus ROG Phone 6, Apple iPad 2022, Sony LinkBuds S and more. Now, we will be taking a quick look at all the products we reviewed this week like the Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95B, Asus A3402 All-In-One PC, Flexpad foldable treadmill and Samsung AX46 air purifier.

Asus A3402 AIO PC

The Asus A3402 is an all-in-one PC that caters to those looking for a decent machine for both work and entertainment. It has a 23.8-inch FullHD IPS LCD touchscreen display and is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

Running on Windows 11 out of the box, it has good speakers and comes with Asus’ wireless mouse and keyboard combo. It has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Priced at 71,900, it is a great option for those who want a PC that can be used for both media consumption and productivity.

Flexpad foldable treadmill

The Flexpad is a foldable smart treadmill that can be useful for those who live in compact spaces. It is 27 inches wide and 52 cm long with a walking surface of roughly 15.75 inches wide and 41 inches long. Weighing 45 kg, it can be easily folded and moved from one place to other thanks to built-in wheels.

The Flexpad comes with a remote and has a minimum speed of 2km per hour and goes up to 12km per hour. With a price tag of Rs 27,999, the Flexpad offers great value for money.

Samsung AX46 Air Purifier

The Samsung AX46 is a large yet silent air purifier that is designed for large living rooms and office spaces. It sucks in air from the front and pushes out clean air from the top and the two sides. Despite the large size, the air purifier is pretty easy to move.

You also get a LED panel that shows the current AQI level and buttons for setting a timer and checking filter status. It can be controlled from a mobile device using the Samsung Smart Things app and can be bought for Rs 32,990.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95B TV

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95B 55-inch TV has really thin bezels and comes with a Solar Cell remote that requires no batteries and can charge using indoor lighting.

On the remote, you get dedicated buttons for accessing popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and others. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, the TV is really great when it comes to gaming. It is priced at Rs 2,54,900.