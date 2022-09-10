scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Reviews this week: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, HP Pavilion Plus 14, Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition and more

Here, we will take a quick look at products like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, HP Pavilion Plus 14, Philips Sneaker Cleaner and others which we reviewed this week.

Reviews-this-weekWe look at all the gadgets we reviewed this week. (Representative Image)

From Apple officially launching the iPhone 14 to a new draft proposing all Android phones should get five years of updates in the EU, this week we saw a lot of new things and changes in the tech industry.

Last week, we reviewed products like Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo and Google Pixel Buds Pro. Here we will take a quick look at all the products we reviewed this week from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Philips Sneaker Cleaner.

Philips Sneaker Cleaner

Philip’s Sneaker Cleaner is a portable motorised tool that lets you quickly clean your pair of sneakers. It offers a battery life of up to 80 hours and works with any cleaning solution. It is priced at Rs 2,595.

Full Review |Philips Sneaker Cleaner review: A surprisingly useful gadget I didn’t know I needed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the one of the best foldable phones you can buy right now. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, it features a 7.6-inch inner foldable display and a 6.2-inch outer display. All of this is backed by a 4,400mAh battery that supports 25W faster charging. It starts from Rs 1,54,999.

Full Review |Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

HP Pavilion Plus 14

Designed for those who want to do daily tasks without hiccups, the HP Pavilion Plus 14 features an Intel Core i5-12500H processor and comes with 16GB of RAM. It runs on Windows 11 out of the box and weighs 1.41 kg. It starts from Rs 79,999.

Full Review |HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: The laptop for your daily needs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

If you are looking for a clamshell phone, look no further than the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and has a 6.7-inch inner display and a 1.9-inch secondary screen on the back of the phone. The phone starts from Rs 89,999.

Full Review |Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Stylish, bold, but is it for you?

EvoFox Game Box

If you are a casual gamer looking for ways to play on your TV, the EvoBox Game Box is one of the best solutions available currently. It comes with an Android smart box and is preloaded with a lot of games, sports an easy-to-use user interface and comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 9,999.

Full Review |EvoFox Game Box and EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad: Family gaming, and more

Aropana Type-C Smart Reader

The Aropana Type-C smart reader is a USB Type C multiport hub that works with Windows, Android and macOS out of the box. It has decent data transfer speeds and an aluminium exterior. While the hub is priced at Rs 1,299, it is generally available for somewhere around Rs 700 to Rs 800.

Full Review |Under a thousand: A terrific Type-C Hub for those on a budget

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition is a top-of-the-line gaming laptop. Sporting an NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti and powered by an Intel Core i9 12950HX processor, the laptop runs on Windows 11 out of the box. It starts from Rs 3,59,990.

Full Review |Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition review: Ultimate portable gaming

ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor

If you are into e-sports or competitive gaming, the ViewSonic XG2431 might be a good option.

Full Review |ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor review: Fast, smooth and gorgeous

The 24-inch IPS FullHD monitor offers a refresh rate of 240Hz and 0.5ms response time. The monitor stand allows users to adjust the height and vertical and horizontal tilt. It ir price at Rs 33,300.

