Reviews this week: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Xiaomi X50 TV, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and more

With Apple increasing the price of the iPhone SE 3 by Rs 6,000 to Samsung launching One UI 5, the second week of October saw a lot of product launches such as Redmi introducing the A1+ to Meta announcing the Quest Pro.

Last week, we reviewed products like the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio. With that said, here we will be taking a look at the products we reviewed this week such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

OnePlus Nord earphones

While wired earphones are not as popular as they used to be, the recently launched Nord earphone is a great choice for those looking for a well-rounded pair of earphones on a tight budget. You can buy the earphones for Rs 799.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best WearOS watches available in the market. Powered by the Samsung Exynos W920 chipset, the watch is available in two variants – 40mm and 44mm.

Talking about the 44mm LTE + Wi-Fi version, the Galaxy Watch 5 features a 1.4-inch SAMOLED screen backed by 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Running on OneUI 4.5 based on WearOS 3.5, it has a 410mAh battery that supports 10W charging. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Wi-Fi + LTE version for Rs 35,999.

Full Review | Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: Premium smartwatch packed with features

Xiaomi Smart TV X50

If you are looking for a feature packed 4K TV on a tight budget, the Xiaomi Smart TV X50 is a good choice. It has a 50-inch LED panel that offers a refresh rate of 60Hz and comes with 30W speakers. It is priced at Rs Rs 34,999.

Advertisement

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The second generation AirPods Pro is without a doubt one of the best pair of wireless earbuds available. The audio quality is really good, especially if you are part of the Apple ecosystem. You can buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for Rs 26,900.

Full Review | Apple AirPods Pro 2 review: A complete package

Amazfit GTS 4

Featuring a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen, the Amazfit GTS 4 is a very light smartwatch weighing just 27 grams with the strap. With Alexa built-in, the watch offers up to eight days of battery life, but if you continuously use GPS, it may last up to five days.

The Amazfit GTS 4 also supports calling and is a great choice if you are looking for a smartwatch with a large display and accurate fitness tracking. It costs Rs 16,999.

Advertisement

Poco M5

The Poco M5 is the latest phone in the smartphone manufacturer’s budget M-series. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity G99 chipset, the phone has a 6.58-inch FHD+ screen that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz.

With up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50 primary sensor backed by 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. While the 4GB+64GB version is priced at Rs 12,499, the 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 14,499.