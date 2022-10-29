Reviews this week: Realme GT Neo 3T, Nothing ear (stick), Sennheiser Momentum 4 and more

From Elon Musk finally taking over Twitter to Apple rolling out macOS Ventura, a lot has happened in the world of technology. Last week, we reviewed several products like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Logitech 502X Plus, Redmi Pad and more.

Here, we will be taking a quick look at the products we launched this week like the Nothing ear (stick), Sennheiser Momentum 4, Realme GT Neo 3T and more.

Realme GT Neo 3T

The Realme GT Neo 3T is a mid-range phone that offers good price to performance value. Powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, the phone features a 6.62-inch 120Hz HDR10+ screen that is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

It runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the camera side of things, the phone has a 64MP primary camera backed by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

The Realme GT Neo 3T has a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 80W fast charging. It starts from Rs 25,999.

Nokia 8210

The Nokia 8210 is a feature phone that comes with 4G connectivity and carries on the legacy of the Nokia brand. While it may not look like the original model that was released two decades ago, it does resemble the older model in some ways.

It has a large 2.8-inch colour screen unlike the original phone’s monochrome screen and comes with a VGA camera. The back of the phone is removable and like older Nokia phones, offers access to the SIM, removable battery and microSD card slot.

On the top, you will find a 3.5mm headphone jack and a torch, whereas the bottom of the phone houses the micro USB port. It is priced at Rs 3,499.

Sennheiser Momentum 4

Building on the audio quality of the original Sennheiser Momentum that came out almost a decade ago, the Momentum 4 continues to maintain the uniqueness and luxury of the Momentum tag.

The headphones are really comfortable if you someone who wants to wears headphones for hours and has decent active noise cancellation. It also supports transparency mode and an adaptive noise cancellation feature that dynamically adjusts the level.

If you are someone who loves music and is ready to shell out a premium, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is a solid choice. It is priced at Rs 34,990.

Full Review | Sennheiser Momentum 4 review: Pure music

Wonderchef Regalia Capsule Coffee Maker

The Wonderchef Regalia Capsule Coffee Maker is an easy-to-use compact coffee maker. If you are someone who loves Espresso, the Regalia Capsule Coffee Maker is a decent investment. It costs Rs 11,999.

Full Review | Wonderchef Regalia Capsule Coffee Maker review: Your home brew

Nothing ear (stick)

The Nothing ear (stick) builds on the Nothing Ear (1) and has a translucent lip stick-like case that lets you see your earphones. Powered by 12.6mm drivers, the open-ear wireless earbuds connect to the phone using the Nothing X app.

With a balanced audio profile, the music experience on the Nothing ear (stick) is sharp and layered. You can customise the equaliser using the app but unlike the Nothing Ear (1), the Nothing ear (stick) has no active noise cancellation and dont have silicon tips to seal off the noise. It can be bought for Rs 8,499.