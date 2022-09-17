Reviews this week: Oppo Enco Buds 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and more

From Vivo launching the V25 5G to Google cancelling the upcoming Pixelbook, this week was full of product launches in the world of technology.

Last week, we reviewed several products like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, HP Pavilion Plus 14 and ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition laptop. Now, we will take a look at all the gadgets we reviewed this week from Oppo Enco Buds 2 to Redmi 11 Prime 5G.

Rapoo Ralemo Pre 5 wireless keyboard and Ralemo Air 1 mouse

The Rapoo Ralemo Pre 5 keyboard is a mechanical gaming keyboard that lets users connect either via Bluetooth or the included wireless dongle. It features a 4,000mAh battery and is priced at Rs 6,999.

The Rapoo Ralemo Air 1 mouse features an aluminium alloy body and has silent clicks. It can be paired with multiple devices and has a 300mAh battery. The mouse can be bought for Rs 4,299.

Full Review | RAPOO Ralemo Pre 5 Keyboard, Ralemo Air 1 Mouse review

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a budget smartphone that comes with a 6.58-inch 90Hz LCD screen and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Running on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box, it offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone features a rear dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G starts from Rs 13,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

If you are looking for a premium smartwatch, the recently launched Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best smartwatches available right now.

Featuring a 1.4-inch screen, it runs on One UI Watch 4.5 based on Android Wear OS 3.5. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 49,900.

Oppo Enco Buds 2

The Oppo Enco Buds 2 is a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The earbuds have good audio quality, call quality and offers over 20 hours of battery life.

If you are looking for a good pair of budget earbuds that are comfortable and look great, the Oppo Enco Buds 2 is a great option. It is priced at Rs 1,799.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G

Powered by an Intel Core i5 12th gen processor, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G has 16GB of RAM and offers 512GB of storage. The laptop has a 56Wh battery and supports 100W charging.

Full Review | Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G review: Good design backed with performance

If you are looking for a decent laptop that offers solid performance when it comes to day-to-day tasks, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G is a good option. It starts from Rs 69,999.