Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Reviews this week: Mivi DuoPods F50, Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo, Google Pixel Buds Pro, and URBN wireless power bank

Today, we take a quick look at products like Mivi DuoPods F50, Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo, Google Pixel Buds Pro, and URBN wireless power bank which we reviewed this week.

Reviews this week

From Apple confirming the iPhone 14 series launch event date to Redmi’s likely decision to drop in-box chargers, tech companies made lots of announcements this week. That said, let us take a look at all the products which we reviewed this week like Asus Zenbook Pro and Google Pixel Buds Pro.

Mivi DuoPods F50

Launched recently, the Mivi DuoPods F50 is a pocket-friendly pair of truly wireless earbuds. The company says DuoPods F50 can provide a total playtime of up to 50 hours and might last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge, while a 10-minute fast charge session can give you up to 10 hours of battery life. It is priced at Rs 999.

Full Review |TWS earbuds under Rs 1000: Here’s my experience with the Mivi DuoPods F50

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

Part of Asus’ Creator series, the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED features a 14.5-inch primary screen along with a 12.5-inch secondary display. The top variant is powered by an Intel 12th gen Core i9 processor coupled with NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU. Other specs include 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Windows 11 pre-installed. The base variant of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is priced at Rs 1,44,990.

Full Review |Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED review: The laptop for serious ‘creators’

Google Pixel Buds Pro

If you are an Android user, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro is one of the best truly wireless earphones you can find. It has a very balanced music profile and the call quality is really good. In case you are interested, the Pixel Buds Pro is priced at Rs. 18,990.

Full Review |Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

URBN wireless power bank

With a capacity of 10,000mAh, the URBN wireless power bank is a good option for those looking to wirelessly charge their devices on the go. It can charge all devices that support Qi-charging, some of which include the Galaxy S20 FE and the Nothing Phone (1). With a peak power draw of 22.5W, the URBN wireless power bank is priced at Rs 2,199.

Full Review |URBN wireless power bank, GaN charger review: Power on the move, with style

Last week, we reviewed products like Apple Macbook Air 2022, OnePlus Nord Buds CE, Chromecast with Google TV and many more.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 05:05:29 pm
