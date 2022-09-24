Reviews this week: iPhone 14, Realme Watch 3 Pro, Realme 9i 5G and more

From Pixel 7 series price leak to Logitech tipping iPad Pro 2022 models, a lot has happened this week in the tech industry.

Last week, we reviewed several products like Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Oppo Enco Buds. Here, we will be taking a quick look at some of the products we reviewed this week from the iPhone 14 to the Realme Watch 3 Pro.

Actofit Nutritional scale

The Actofit Nutritional scale is designed to give users nutritional data on their food items. If you are on the hunt for good looking smart kitchen scale, it is a good option. You can buy it for Rs 1,999.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa

If you want an Alexa-powered smart speaker that plays music, answers queries and shows weather data, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a good choice. It also doubles up as a decent alarm clock. The minimalistic smart clock can be bought for Rs 3,742

Realme 9i 5G

The Realme 9i 5G is a well-designed phone that will cater to the needs of most users. It has an attractive design and comes with support for most 5G bands. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810, the phone starts from Rs. 16,999.

Sennheiser CX 120BT

The Sennheiser CX 120BT is one of the best Bluetooth neckbands if you are on a tight budget. Offering superior music and call quality compared to the competition, it a good value for money deal. You can buy it for Rs 999.

Sony WH-1000XM5

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is a premium top-of-the-line headphone that offers great comfort and unparalleled audio quality. It has a near perfect noise cancellation and is definitely a bang for the buck for those who prefer music quality over everything else. It is priced at Rs. 26,990.

Nokia 2660 Flip

The Nokia 2660 Flip is a feature phone that brings back the late 2000s vibes. It is easy to use, lasts for a really long time and is a good option if you are looking for a secondary phone.

Full Review | How I made the Nokia 2660 Flip a part of my tech bubble

Realme Watch 3 Pro

The Realme Watch 3 Pro comes with a large 1,78-inch AMOLED screen, standard fitness tracking features, built-in GPS and even supports Bluetooth calling.

Overall, it is one of the best if not the best options if you are looking for a budget smartwatch. The Realme Watch 3 Pro is priced at Rs 4,999.

Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is a solid pick if you are upgrading from older iPhones like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. Powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, it has a 6.1-inch OLED screen that offers a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Running on iOS 16 out of the box, the base variant of the iPhone 14 starts from Rs 79,900.