Reviews this week: Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Redmi Pad, Logitech G502X Plus and more

With the Competition Commission of India fining Google for anti-competitive practices on Android to Apple hiking iPad prices, a lot of things happened in the tech world this week. Also, the third week of October saw a lot of product launches such as the 10th-gen iPad, iPad Pro 2022 and 13th-gen Intel processors.

Last week, we reviewed a wide range of products like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Apple AirPods 2, Xiaomi X50 TV and others. Here, we will be taking a look at all the products we reviewed this week like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Logitech G502X Plus and more.

Logitech G502X Plus

If you are a gamer, you must be aware of how good Logitech mouses are. The Logitech G502X Plus is a top-of-the-line premium gaming mouse with several features like RGB lighting, low latency and numerous customization options.

Apart from USB connectivity, the Logitech G502X Plus also comes with a 2.4GHz connector that can be stored in the mouse itself. It can also be used for hours on length without any hand fatigue. The mouse is priced at Rs 15,495.

Redmi Pad

The Redmi Pad is a budget offering that comes with a 10.2-inch 2000×1200 pixels display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the tablet offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Featuring an 8MP front camera and 8MP rear camera, the device has quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Running on MIUI 13 based on Android 12, the Redmi Pad has an 8,000mah battery with support of 18W fast charging. If you are looking for a budget tablet, it delivers well for the price. The base variant of the Redmi that comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999.

Belkin Boost Charge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

If you are looking for a battery pack that doesn’t require a cable and attaches magnetically to the iPhone 14’s back, the Belkin Boost Charge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is a good choice.

The left side of the power bank houses the power button along with an LED indicator that reveals the charge left. On the bottom, you will find a USB-C port, while the back panel has a soft rubbery surface with a distinctive circular MagSafe array and Belkin logo. It has a total capacity of 2,500mAh and is priced at Rs 4,499.

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is an iterative upgrade over the Pixel 7. Powered by Google’s in-house developed Tensor G2 chipset, the phone has a 6.3-inch FullHD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen.

Running on Android 13 out of the box, the phone offers 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. On the back of the phone, you will find a 50MP primary camera backed by a 12MP ultrawide lens. The front of the device houses a 10MP camera. It has a 4,355mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

If you are looking for a phone that offers decent performance and has one of the best camera phones in its price segment, the Pixel 7 is a solid choice. It is priced at Rs 59,999.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 Gen 7

If you are looking for a lightweight 14-inch laptop for travel and work, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 Gen 7 is a good choice. The 2-in-1 laptop can be easily flipped and used as a tablet by rotating the display all the way.

Powered by the Intel Core i7-1260P processor and backed by 16GB of RAM, the laptop offers 1TB of storage. If you have great taste in design and want a premium Windows notebook, the Yoga 7i will fit the bill perfectly. The Intel Core i7-1260P version that comes with 16GB RAM is priced at Rs 111,490.

Lava Blaze Pro

Featuring the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, the Lava Blaze Pro sports a 6.52-inch 90Hz LCD display. Running on Android 12 out of the box, the phone has a rear triple camera setup with a 5MP primary sensor backed by a 2MP and VGA camera. Offering up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger.

The Lava Blaze Pro is a decent choice for those looking for a budget phone that looks and feels premium. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of the phone costs Rs 10,499.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a huge upgrade over last year’s Pixel 6 Pro. Launched earlier this month, the phone is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz HDR10+ LTPO AMOLED screen that has a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

Running on Android 13 out of the box, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It sports a rear 50MP primary camera that is backed by a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, whereas the front camera houses a 10.8 MP shooter.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, the Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best camera phones available in the market right now. The Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 89,999.