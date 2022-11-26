Reviews this week: Asus ROG Phone 6, Apple iPad 2022 and more

With Elon Musk announcing that Twitter will be resuming subscriptions from next week to Mercedez Benz introducing acceleration fee to make cars faster, a lot of things have happened in the last few weeks.

Last week, we reviewed several products like the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, OnePlus Nord Watch, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and others. Here, we will be taking a look at the products we reviewed this week like the Apple iPad 202, Asus ROG Phone 6, Qubo Gimbal and others.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool (HPO7)

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool acts both as a room cooler and a heater while also cleaning the air. It comes with a remote control and can also be controlled from the Dyson app or voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The air purifier comes with two HEPA H13 filters, which the company claims captures the H1N1 virus and up to 99.95 per cent of particles. You can buy it for Rs 56,900.

Apple TV 4K 2022

The updated Apple TV 4K is an easy-to-use streaming box that can also run some games, thanks to the in-house developed A15 Bionic chipset.

Compared to previous models, Siri loads faster and the overall user interface looks like that on the iPad. If you have an Apple Arcade subscription, you can also use it to play games. The Apple TV 4K 2022 comes with a remote and costs Rs 14,900.

Redmi A1+

The Redmi A1+ is an Android powered phone that offers stock experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and sports a 6.52-inch HD LCD screen.

Offering up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, the 2GB/32GB version of the Redmi A1+ is priced at Rs 7,499 whereas you can buy the 3GB/32GB version for Rs 8,499.

Qubo Gimbal

If you are someone who often finds themselves making content, the Qubo handheld gimbay might appease you. It has a rubber like plastic build that screams premium and weighs just 350 grams.

You can control the gimbal via QuboPro app which offers several features you might need to record photos and videos. While this is a great device for those on the go, it can also be converted to a tabletop camera. It costs Rs 6,990.

Full Review | Qubo Gimbal review: A great gadget to start with for new content creators

Apple iPad 2022

This year’s pocket-friendly iPad comes with a 10.9-inch and is powered by the in-house developed A14 Bionic chipset. While the processor might sound outdated, the iPad easily handles whatever you throw at it.

Running on iOS 16.1 out of the box, the iPad 2022 is available in two variants offering 64GB and 256GB of internal storage. On the back of the tablet, you will find a 12MP camera which can record videos in up to 4K. The Apple iPad 2022 starts from Rs 44,900 onwards.

Full Review | Apple iPad 2022 review: The budget iPad now has more ammunition

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N)

The Sony LinkBuds S TWS are great if you want a balanced audio quality at an affordable price with active noise cancellation. The earbuds have a matt finish charging case, which can be recharged using USB-C.

It has a battery life of six hours on a single charge, with the case adding 14 hours of juice. The Sony LinkBuds WF-LS900N are a good choice if you are looking for earbuds that are comfortable to wear and have a great sound stage. It can be purchased for Rs 13,990.

Asus ROG Phone 6

The ROG Phone 6 packs a 165Hz AMOLED screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Running on Android 12 out of the box, it offers up to 512GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM.

On the rear, you will find a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by a 13MP ultrawided lens and a 5MP macro camera. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Full Review | Asus ROG Phone 6 review: An underrated gaming phone that deserves more love

Amazon Basics 10000mAh power bank

The Amazon Basics power bank is a good option for those who are looking for a 10,000mAh battery pack around Rs 1,000 and don’t want to carry cables around.

Full Review | Under a thousand: This power bank is wired for work

It comes a stand that can be used to watch videos while charging your phone and even has three cables that are neatly housed in the power bank itself. With a maximum power output of 10W, Amazon Basics power bank is an easy recommendation for those looking for a powerbank that is fairly heavier than the competition.