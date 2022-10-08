scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Reviews this week: Apple Watch Ultra, Asus Zenbook S13, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio and Apple Watch Series 8

Here we will take a quick peek at some of the products we reviewed this week like the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, Asus Zenbook S13 and the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio.

We look at all the gadgets we reviewed this week.

With Facebook’s recent warning to more than 1 million users about stolen usernames and passwords to Google launching the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, the tech industry was jam-packed with product launches.

Last week, we reviewed some Apple products like the Watch SE 2 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max amongst other gadgets. Here we will take a quick peek at some products we reviewed this week like the Apple Watch Ultra and the Asus Zenbook S13.

Apple Watch Series 8

While this might not as tough or offer the same battery as the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 8 remains one of the best smartwatches for non-athletes.

Even though it has the same design as its previous iterations, the updated S8 processor makes things smooth. It starts from Rs 45,900.

Full Review |I switched to an Apple Watch Series 8 from the Series 3: Here’s my experience

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is without a doubt one of the most expensive and best smartwatches to date. Designed for athletes and people who like to stay active, the Apple Watch Ultra has a battery that lasts days on end. It is priced at Rs 89,900.

Full Review |Apple Watch Ultra review: City dwellers, maybe it’s time to upgrade your watch

Asus Zenbook S13 OLED

The Asus Zenbook S13 is a compact 13.3-inch notebook that has an OLED screen that offers a resolution of 2.8K and supports Dolby Vision. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U with Radeon Graphics, has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

With military-grade protection, the laptop supports 65W fast charging via USB-C and is one of the best portable laptops available right now. It starts from Rs 99,900.

Full Review |Asus Zenbook S13 OLED review: Sleek and powerful

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio

The Nokia 5710 is a tribute to the legendary Xpress Audio series of phones. The feature phone has a unique design that integrates TWS within the phone itself.

Full Review |Nokia 5710 XpressAudio review: A brilliant idea and a practical phone

With a battery that lasts days despite the integrated TWS, the phone is priced at Rs 4,999 and is a good choice for those who love listening to music on the go.

 

 

