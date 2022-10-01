Reviews this week: Apple Watch SE 2, Vivo V25 Pro, XGIMI Aura and iPhone 14 Pro Max

From Elon Musk showing Tesla’s Optimus Robot prototype to Intel and Samsung Display showing off slidable PCs, this week was full of action for those interested in tech.

Last week we reviewed numerous products like the Apple iPhone 14, Realme 9i 5G and Nokia 2660 Flip. Having said that, let us take a quick peek at the products we reviewed this look.

Apple Watch SE 2

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a perfect choice for those on a budget or looking to get in the Apple ecosystem. Powered by the S8 processor, it has a 1.78-inch OLED screen that offers a max brightness of 1000 nits.

Running on watchOS 9.0 out of the box, it offers water resistance of up to 50 metres and comes in 40mm and 44mm options. It starts from Rs 29,900.

Vivo V25 Pro

Sporting a 6.53-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, the Vivo V25 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300. Running on FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box, it offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The rear of the phone packs a triple camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens along with a 2MP macro lens. All of this is backed by a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It can be bought for Rs 35,999.

XGIMI Aura 4K projector

The XGIMI Aura is a 4K projector that offers a complete cinema-like experience at home. It also comes with a decent built-in sound system and offers an eye protection mechanism that dims the projection when it detects motion nearby. It is priced at Rs 3,50,000.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple’s best smartphone to date. Powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, the latest from Apple features an upgraded 48MP camera that offers better images compared to its predecessor.

The base variant of the phone that comes with 128GB of internal storage can be bought for Rs 1,39,900.