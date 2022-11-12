Reviews this week: Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Buds2, OnePlus Nord Watch and more

From Twitter pausing its $8 blue-tick subscription after rise in number of fake accounts to Garmin launching a smartwatch with 70 days battery life, lots of interesting developments took place in the tech world.

Last week, we reviewed products like the Nothing ear (stick), Sennheiser Momentum 4, Realme GT Neo 3T and more. Here, we will be taking a quick look at some of the products we have reviewed in the last two weeks like the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Buds2, OnePlus Nord Watch and others.

GoPro Hero 11 Black

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is an action camera that caters to both adventurous and creative users. It is small, compact and really easy to use and comes with a USB-C port, microSD card slot and a replaceable battery.

The camera comes with a 1.14-inch colour screen and a 2.27-inch touchscreen that lets you control the camera. With the video stabilization working in almost all scenarios, the GoPro Hero 11 Black is a no-brainer for people who often vlog, travel or just want to take good photos. It is priced at Rs 51,500.

Full Review | GoPro Hero 11 Black review: Not just for adventure enthusiasts

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is the bigger cousin of the iPhone 14. Powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, the phone has a screen size of 6.7-inch, which is the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Featuring a 12MP rear camera backed by a 12MP ultrawide lens, the phone runs on iOS 16 out of the box and is a good choice for Apple users who want a bigger screen and a battery that lasts all day even with moderate to heavy usage.

Running on iOS 16 out of the box, the phone is available in three variants – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. It starts from Rs 89,900.

Advertisement

Full Review | Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: The underrated phone

OnePlus Nord Watch

The OnePlus Nord Watch fills the gap between the company’s budget and premium smartwatch segment. Featuring a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a brightness of 500 nits, the watch weighs 52.4 grams with the strap.

With support for Bluetooth 5.2, the watch offers standard features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen sensor and IP68 water resistance. OnePlus also claims that the Nord Watch can last up to 10 days on a single charge, which is on par with other watches in the segment.

If you are looking for a budget smartwatch that ticks all the checkmarks and has good accuracy, the OnePlus Nord Watch might appeal to you. It costs Rs 4,999.

Advertisement

Godrej Insulicool+

The Godrej Insulicool+ is a portable device that lets diabetic patients store insulin shots on the go. It can come in handy in areas with lots of power cuts since it works without electricity.

The box weighs 1.6kg and even comes with a strap that makes it easy to carry it around. With a 20,000mAh battery pack, Godrej Insulicool+ can be charged via a car charger as well. If you are diabetic and looking for an insulin storage box, the Godrej Insulicool+ is a good choice at Rs 8,499.

Philips Straightener 7000 series

The Philips Straightener 7000 comes in a Navy Blue colour and has a feature that makes sure you do not end up damaging your hair even with regular use. It also offers temperature control, with the straightener able to ramp it up to 210-degree celsius. It costs Rs 9.995.

Full Review | Philips Straightener 7000 series review: Stylish design with better control

Redmi Writing Pad

The Redmi Writing Pad is a pocket-friendly digital slate that lets users scribble and erase things with ease. With a three month warranty, the digital slate has an 8.5-inch display and weighs 90 grams.

On the bottom of the tablet, you get an orange button that let’s you delete and start over while the top of the tablet houses the stylus. The side of the tablet has a lock button that prevents users from deleting whatever they have scribbled on the screen.

Advertisement

If you are into digital sketching or often find yourself scribbling down things, the Redmi Writing Pad is a good option. It costs Rs 699.

Full Review | A basic sketch and scribbler from Redmi

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Successor to the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds2 takes things to the next level in terms of audio quality. It comes with a transparency mode and has good active noise cancellation.

Advertisement

Overall, the buds have a balanced sound profile. The company claims that the pair of wireless earbuds will last up to 18 hours. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 for Rs 17,999.

Dizo Watch R Talk

The Dizo Watch R Talk improves on its predecessor and adds a couple of more functionality like Bluetooth calling and an improved design. It has a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen that is viewable even under direct sunlight.

Advertisement

It has a good Always-On display which shows time in both digital and analogue format. The watch lasts up to one week and is one of the best circular smartwatches in the budget segment. It can be bought for Rs 4,999.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold packs an OLED screen, comes with a foldable 17-inch display which turns into a 12.5-inch laptop when you place the keyboard on the bottom half of the screen.

It weighs 1.5kg and is slightly lighter than the 14-inch MacBook Pro. On the connectivity front, it has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. Powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i7 U-series CPU, the Zenbook 17 Fold offers 16GB of RAM backed by a 1TB SSD. It runs on Windows 11 out of the box and is priced at Rs 3,29,990.

Full Review | Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED review: A new dawn for foldable laptops

CCA Lyra

CCA Lyra is an in-ear monitor designed for audiophiles and professionals who want to monitor their own music. While the majority of in-ear monitors cost Rs 1 Lakh or more, the CCA Lyra is a budget earphone with a transparent design.

It has a balanced sound profile and makes for a great daily driver for everyday usage. They cost Rs 1,590.

Full Review | CCA Lyra review: Professional earphones on a budget

Asus Vivobook 15

The Asus Vivobook 15 is a mid-range laptop that will easily cater to most users. It offers the same performance as other mid-range offerings but sports an OLED screen. The laptop has a FullHD 60Hz panel with great colour accuracy and is powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i3 or i5 processor.

Full Review | Asus Vivobook 15 OLED 2022 review: The everyday productivity notebook

It offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage. The laptop also supports 65W fast charging and lasts up to six hours on a single charge. It starts from Rs 54,990.