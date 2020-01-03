Resolution 2020 to hit the gym? These gadgets under Rs 10,000 can help you out

Thinking of hitting the gym this New Year? Take a look at the top fitness trackers and earphones to buy under Rs 10,000. (Image: Getty Images) Thinking of hitting the gym this New Year? Take a look at the top fitness trackers and earphones to buy under Rs 10,000. (Image: Getty Images)

It’s New Year and time for those resolutions. One thing that is often on people’s New Year’s list is hitting the gym regularly. Of course, gym calls for proper gear. So apart from good shoes and gym clothes, one can also look at fitness trackers and wireless earphones. And if you are on a budget, here are some options under Rs 10,000.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 at Rs 2,299

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is an absolute value for money device, as we noted in our review. The fitness and sleep tracking were pretty accurate, which is great. The heart-rate tracking during most sessions was also smooth. The big advantage over Mi Band 3 is a colour display and swim tracking. We said in our review that the biggest plus of Mi Band 4 is battery that should easily last for a week based on usage.

Fitbit Inspire HR at Rs 7,490

Fitbit Charge HR was launched at Rs Rs 8,999, though it is listed on Amazon for Rs 7,490 as of now. The Charge HR is a complete fitness tracking package on a budget, we said in our review. Among its key features are swim proof design, heart rate and sleep tracking as well as up to five days of battery life. It is ideal for people who have just started their fitness routine.

SmartTrack is an impressive feature, which automatically track activity. A lot of users who forget to start their exercises on smart devices will appreciate SmartTrack. The Inspire HR also lets users set goal-based activities for themselves and set reminders to for instance, take a quick walk.

Honor Band 4 at Rs 2,599

Honor Band 4 at Rs 2,599 is a comprehensive fitness tracker packed with features, though its biggest selling point is the price. Just like Mi Band 4, this device also has a coloured-display and supports swim tracking. We liked the user-interface of Honor Band 4 as it was really simple and it is fairly accurate when it comes to step counts and sleep. It can track various exercise sessions like treadmill,running, cycle, etc and amount of calories burnt per session.

Fitbit Charge 3 at Rs 10,399

For those who are willing to shell out just a little extra can consider Fitbit Charge 3, which is selling on Amazon at Rs 10,399, down from the launch price of Rs 13,990. Fitbit Charge 3 is among the best fitness bands you can buy, thanks to snug design, large display, accurate steps and calories count as well as well as heart rate tracking. Setting goals and forgetting about them seems like a lot of us, but Fitbit keeps pushing to achieve those goals by sending alerts so that’s another plus.

Jabra Elite 65t at Rs 9,999

Jabra Elite Active 65t is among the wireless earbuds option and remains one of the best when it comes to audio quality, call quality, fit and design. We said in our review that it is a good option for people who are looking for a pair of wireless earbuds for running. In fact, it is designed for runners or people working out. There’s IP56 rating as well, which makes it splash and dust resistant. Though it was launched at Rs 14,990, it can be grabbed for Rs 9,999 from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds at Rs 9,999

Samsung Galaxy Buds at Rs 9,999 are worth a try given the audio profile of the Buds is quite unique. We observed in our review that Buds seem to have a softer feel, even when it is played with the equaliser. Of course, it adds more value for money for people in the Samsung ecosystem with features like Bixby integration, PowerShare support, but others too can consider this. The battery should last for an entire week, depending on usage.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones at Rs 10,619

When it comes to audio products, how can Bose be left behind? Bose SoundSport wireless headphones is the in-ear neckband type and is ideal for gym and running. The comfort, fit is excellent and so is sound quality. During our testing, we could squeeze up to five hours of battery life, which means the device needs to be charged daily. The earbuds offers crisp sound, which we liked.

