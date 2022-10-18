Redragon launches Adiemus GS560 RGB, Anvil GS520 and Waltz GS510 RGB gaming speakers

Gaming peripheral maker Redragon has recently launched three new Bluetooth speakers in India and launched three new wired desktop RGB gaming speakers. Here, we will take a detailed look at what these speakers have to offer in terms of hardware and aesthetics.

Adiemus GS560

The Adiemus GS560 is a USB 2.0 wired soundbar that features two 4W drivers. Redragon has also added static and dynamic RGB lighting that syncs according to the audio. The 16-inch desktop soundbar is powered via USB and connects via the 3.5mm audio jack.

Also Read | 5 accessories to improve your mobile gaming sessions

It comes with a volume knob that lets you easily control the volume and also features an on/off switch. You can buy the Adiemus GS560 soundbar for Rs 2,990 on Redragon India website and Amazon India.

Anvil GS520 and Waltz GS510

Both Anvil GS520 and Waltz GS510 are wired stereo speakers. These speakers have a tilted design and come with RGB lighting that can be easily controlled by simply touching the speakers. While they may look different, the Anvil GS520 and Waltz GS510 come with 3W speakers and connect via 3.5mm audio jack.

If you love analog controls and frequently find yourself using the physical volume knob the Waltz GS510 is a great choice. Compared to the Waltz GS510, the Anvil GS520 come with digital volume and mute buttons on the front of the speakers. You can buy the Anvil GS520 and Waltz GS510 for Rs 2,490 and Rs 1,990 respectively from either Amazon India or the Redragon website.