Toggle Menu Sections
RedmiTV image revealed ahead of August 29 launch, shows thin bezelshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/gadgets/redmitv-image-revealed-ahead-of-august-29-launch-shows-thin-bezels-5938912/

RedmiTV image revealed ahead of August 29 launch, shows thin bezels

The image of the upcoming RedmiTV has been posted on Weibo. The smart TV will be unveiled in China on August 29, alongside Redmi Note 8 series and Redmibook 14.

redmitv, redmitv launch, redmitv china, redmitv features, redmitv image, redmibook, redmi note 8 pro, redmi note 8
RedmiTV is scheduled to launch in China on August 29. (Image source: Weibo)

We know that Xiaomi is launching a Redmi branded TV in China on August 29 alongside the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. And now we have a clear picture of the design of the upcoming 70-inch smart TV from Redmi, courtesy of a teaser image shared by RedmiTV account on Weibo.

The RedmiTV sports a simple design with extremely narrow bezels and chin. The Redmi branding sits right in the middle of the chin, below which is a mysterious rectangular box. There have been speculations that the box houses some sort of sensor or it might be carrying a front camera.

The announcement of the RedmiTV was announced by Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, via a Weibo post. He informed that the company will launch a 70-inch RedmiTV on August 29 in China.

The RedmiTV has been subjected to a number of leaks in the past which suggest that it will include a 4K UHD panel with model number L80M5-RA. There are also rumours suggesting the launch of a 40-inch variant of the RedmiTV in the coming months.

Advertising

Apart from the RedmiTV, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi Note 8 Pro devices, Xiaomi is also launching the updated Redmibook 14 in China powered by the latest 10th-Gen Intel processors. While we do not know much about the RedmiTV and Redmibook 14, Redmi shared lots of details about the Redmi Note 8 series.

Also read | Redmi Note 8 Pro to Oppo Reno2: Mobile phones launching this week

The Redmi Note 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor and it will have a quad-rear camera setup carrying a primary 48MP sensor alongside an ultra-wide sensor, macro sensor, and depth sensor. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor and it will have a quad-rear camera setup carrying a primary 64MP sensor.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android