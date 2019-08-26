RedmiTV image revealed ahead of August 29 launch, shows thin bezels

We know that Xiaomi is launching a Redmi branded TV in China on August 29 alongside the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. And now we have a clear picture of the design of the upcoming 70-inch smart TV from Redmi, courtesy of a teaser image shared by RedmiTV account on Weibo.

The RedmiTV sports a simple design with extremely narrow bezels and chin. The Redmi branding sits right in the middle of the chin, below which is a mysterious rectangular box. There have been speculations that the box houses some sort of sensor or it might be carrying a front camera.

The announcement of the RedmiTV was announced by Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, via a Weibo post. He informed that the company will launch a 70-inch RedmiTV on August 29 in China.

The RedmiTV has been subjected to a number of leaks in the past which suggest that it will include a 4K UHD panel with model number L80M5-RA. There are also rumours suggesting the launch of a 40-inch variant of the RedmiTV in the coming months.

Apart from the RedmiTV, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi Note 8 Pro devices, Xiaomi is also launching the updated Redmibook 14 in China powered by the latest 10th-Gen Intel processors. While we do not know much about the RedmiTV and Redmibook 14, Redmi shared lots of details about the Redmi Note 8 series.

The Redmi Note 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor and it will have a quad-rear camera setup carrying a primary 48MP sensor alongside an ultra-wide sensor, macro sensor, and depth sensor. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor and it will have a quad-rear camera setup carrying a primary 64MP sensor.