Redmi laptop may come to to India soon; price tipped to be under Rs 20,000

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Notebook laptops in India, marking its entry into the laptop segment of the country. However, while the Mi Notebooks aren’t anywhere near the affordable price-range, looks like Xiaomi is planning to bring budget laptops under Redmi branding in India soon.

A TechPP report claims that Xiaomi could launch affordable RedmiBooks in India that could start at less than Rs 20,000 mark and go as high as Rs 33,000— beyond which is the Mi Notebook territory. Xiaomi is planning to market this for students and budget consumers. Notably, the company is yet to confirm so take the report with a pinch of salt.

According to the report, Redmi laptops with Intel Core i3 processor could start below Rs 25,000 whereas the other RedmiBooks with lower chips could start below Rs 20,000 price point. Reportedly, there could be Redmi laptops with older generation Core i5 chips. While these processors are underpowered when compared to the new Intel chips, these will keep the cost low and might be enough to get the job done for the targeted budget consumers.

Furthermore, the report says that the Redmi laptops will be manufactured in India and will be different from their Chinese counterparts. These will have various coloured chassis and have more plastic parts to keep the prices low. Also, the report says that these will not be Chromebooks but likely to run on Windows 10 (Home) operating system.

Mi Notebook 14: The key features include a 14-inch anti-glare display, Intel 10th generation core processors, Nvidia MX 350 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD and more. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) Mi Notebook 14: The key features include a 14-inch anti-glare display, Intel 10th generation core processors, Nvidia MX 350 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD and more. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

The Redmi-branded laptops could launch in India in the coming months. The report mentions three possible launch windows— the first one is in mid-July, the second one is between late July and early August, and the last one is close to India’s Independence Day on August 15.

Xiaomi has not mentioned anything regarding the arrival of budget laptops in India, but the idea doesn’t look far fetched. Also, if the company brings laptops targeted at budget customers, it makes sense for it to launch them under well-known budget Redmi branding. If and when Xiaomi decides to launch the RedmiBooks in India, it will have a presence in two ranges of laptops in India— premium and affordable.

