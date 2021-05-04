scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Most read

Redmi Watch to launch in India on May 13; Here’s what we know

The Redmi Watch is capable of tracking seven kinds of sports; this includes indoor running on a treadmill, outdoor running, indoor and outdoor cycling, swimming in a pool and free activities as well.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 4, 2021 7:49:41 pm
Redmi Watch, Redmi Watch China, Redmi Watch price, Redmi Watch price in India, Redmi Watch specifications, Redmi Watch price in India, Redmi Watch featuresRedmi Watch has been launched in China. It features a square dial and comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is expected to launch its first Redmi-branded smartwatch in India on May 13 alongside the Redmi Note 10S. Xiaomi hinted at the Redmi Watch on its social media handles. The smartwatch launched in China back in November 2020. The wearable is priced at CNY 299 (about Rs 3,352) and could launch at a similar price in India on launch.

The watch also has a square-shaped dial and unlike the round Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Watch Colour. Xiaomi has also hinted at 12 hours of battery life on the wearable. The watch is priced at CNY 299 (about Rs 3,352) and could launch at a similar price in India on launch. Here is all we know about the Redmi Watch based on the China launch.

Check out the tweet below.

Redmi Watch expected specifications

The Redmi Watch has a 1.4-inch square display with 320 x 320 pixels resolutions. Dimensions of the product are 41mm x 35mm x 10.9mm. It comes with a 2.5D tempered glass screen on top, and support Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The watch has the following sensors: Optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor and ambient light sensor.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

According to the description page on Xiaomi’s China website, the Redmi Watch also comes with 5ATM water resistance to ensure it will remain damage free even when immersed in up to 50 metres of water. The watch has 120 watch face options, and it comes with a 230 mAh battery. Redmi says the watch will take two hours to get charged completely with seven days of battery life in regular usage and 12 days in battery life mode.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Redmi Watch is capable of tracking seven kinds of sports; this includes indoor running on a treadmill, outdoor running, indoor and outdoor cycling, swimming in a pool and free activities as well. The Watch also record resting heart rate for users for over 30 days. It can also show a warning when the heart rate is too high.

The Redmi Watch will also remind users to stand up at regular intervals, similar to how other smartwatches work.  Other features of the Redmi Watch are: sleep monitoring, breathing exercises, NFC for payments, and it comes with Xiao AI voice assistant in China.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

apple event, apple event 2021, apple event april 2021, apple event live, apple event live stream, apple event 2021 live, apple event 2021, apple event 2021 today, apple spring loaded event, apple spring loaded event live, apple spring loaded event live update, ipad pro, ipad pro 2021, new ipad pro 2021 launch date, ipad pro 2021 launch imac design, new apple product
iPad Pro 2021 to iMac: Here’s everything Apple announced at the event

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement
x