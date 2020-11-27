Redmi Watch launched in China, looks like another Apple Watch clone

Redmi Watch has been launched in China. It features a square dial and comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring.

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has introduced its own Redmi Watch, the first under the label. The Redmi Watch’s design appears to be very inspired by the Apple Watch, though this kind of design inspiration was also seen on the Mi Watch. Redmi Watch isn’t the only one to sport a design like the Apple Watch; Oppo’s smartwatch also has a similar design.

The Redmi Watch has a square dial, and come with features like a 24×7 heart rate monitor, tracking for all kinds of sports activities, support for NFC payments, among other features. The Redmi Watch was announced along with the Redmi Note 9 5G series, which took place yesterday in China. It will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Redmi Watch price

Like other Redmi products, the watch is an affordable option. It starts at Yuan 299 which is nearly Rs 3,352 when converted to Indian currency. The watch is currently up for pre-orders on Xiaomi’s official China website. The watch will be available for sale on December 1. It will come in Black, Blue, and Ivory white colours. Redmi also has a Cherry Blossom Powder and Pine Needle Green colour version, though these do not seem to be available for pre-order.

Also read: Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G launched: Here are the specifications

Redmi Watch specifications

The Redmi Watch has a 1.4-inch square display with 320 x 320 pixels resolutions. Dimensions of the product are 41mm x 35mm x 10.9mm. It comes with a 2.5D tempered glass screen on top, and support Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The watch has the following sensors: Optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor and ambient light sensor.

According to the description page on Xiaomi’s China website, the Redmi Watch also comes with 5ATM water resistance to ensure it will remain damage free even when immersed in up to 50 metres of water. The watch has 120 watch face options, and it comes with a 230 mAh battery. Redmi says the watch will take two hours to get charged completely with seven days of battery life in regular usage and 12 days in battery life mode.

The Redmi Watch is capable of tracking seven kinds of sports; this includes indoor running on a treadmill, outdoor running, indoor and outdoor cycling, swimming in a pool and free activities as well. The Watch also record resting heart rate for users for over 30 days. It can also show a warning when the heart-rate is too high.

The Redmi Watch will also remind users to stand up at regular intervals, similar to how other smartwatches work. Other features of the Redmi Watch are: sleep monitoring, breathing exercises, NFC for payments, and it comes with Xiao AI voice-assistant in China.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd