Redmi Watch 2 Lite to launch on March 9 alongside Redmi Note 11 Pro series

Redmi has announced the launch of the Redmi Watch 2 Lite in a tweet from the company’s official account. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a more budget-oriented watch from the company. It has already launched in China in October last year. The Watch 2 Lite will be launching alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro series.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite: Expected specifications

Given that the watch has already been launched for China, it is expected to have the same design and feature. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite features a 1.55-inch (320×360 pixels) TFT display and comes with over 100 watch faces and over 100 workout modes.

It will also have multiple professional modes and modes for HIIT and Yoga. The watch will have a 5ATM water-resistance rating which means it should be able to withstand pressure equivalent to the depth of 50 metres. According to Redmi, it will have a battery life of up to 10 days and can last through 14 hours of continuous GPS tracking. Other features include SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite will be available in black, blue, and ivory case colours while straps will be available in black, blue, brown, ivory and olive. The company hasn’t yet confirmed the price or details about availability.

While announcing the Watch 2 Lite earlier this month, the company had also announced the launch of the Redmi Smart Band Pro which features a 1.47-inch (194×368 pixels) AMOLED screen with 282 PPI pixel density. The Smart Band Pro’s release date and pricing are yet to be announced.