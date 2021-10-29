Redmi Watch 2 launched with 117 fitness modes, 12 hours of battery life: Price, features

The Redmi Watch 2 wearable has been launched, alongside the Redmi Note 11 series. Some of the key features of the new smartwatch are an AMOLED display, SpO2) tracking, heart rate monitoring and more. The company claims that users will get up to 12 hours of battery life.

Apart from the Redmi Watch 2, the Chinese brand also unveiled its new Redmi Buds 3 Lite truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The Redmi Buds 3 Lite is priced at CNY 99 (around Rs 1,200) and will be on sale in China. Read on to know more about the latest wearable from Redmi.

Redmi Watch 2: Price

The newly launched Redmi Watch 2 comes with a price tag of CNY 399 (approximately Rs 4,700). It is being offered in Black, Blue, and Ivory dial colours. The device will be available for purchase starting November 11. The company has also launched different strap shade options, including Brown, Olive, and Pink. The company is yet to reveal the price and availability details of the global markets.

Redmi Watch 2 features, specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 is equipped with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a 63.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has thin bezels to offer users more screen space and a better viewing experience over last year’s Redmi Watch.

Redmi has added support for 117 fitness modes on the Redmi Watch 2. This also includes17 professional workout modes. The smartwatch also comes with support for NFC as well as XiaoAi AI assistant for smart controls.

The brand is offering 100 watch faces to users. The device also has support for Always-on Display (AoD). The new Redmi watch also offers heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, and sleep analysis. The watch supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou to track running and outdoor workouts.

It has an upgraded low power-consumption chip and a new battery management algorithm, which the company says will help offer users up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch ships with a new magnetic charger and has 5ATM water resistance rating.