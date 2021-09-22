Redmi TV 32-inch, 43-inch launched in India starting at Rs 15,999

Xiaomi today launched two new Redmi Smart TVs in India. The new televisions follow the brand’s higher-end X-series that was launched earlier this year and now provide two new smaller options. There is a 32-inch HD variant and a 43-inch FHD variant.

The new Redmi TVs come with Android TV 11, making it one of the first to implement the new update. The TVs also feature dual-band WiFi, Xiaomi’s PatchWall 4 with IMDB integration and more. Here’s a detailed look at both models.

Redmi TV: Pricing and availability

Redmi TV costs Rs 15,999 for the 32-inch variant and Rs 25,999 for the 43-inch variant. While an exact sale date has not been announced yet, but Xiaomi has said that a limited sale will be held on the first day of Diwali with Mi across its channels and on the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The TVs will be available to purchase on Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Amazon.in and across all offline retail partners.

Redmi TV 32-inch and 43-inch: Specifications and features

Both the HD 32-inch and the FHD 43-inch variants of the Redmi TV come with customisable picture controls, PatchWall UI 4 and Android TV 11. The custom UI brings features like Universal Search, universal IMDB ratings and Live TV and sports.

The TVs also come with 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for surround sound. Users also get Dual-Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for gaming, and Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine. For connectivity, users get two HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an AV port, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm port and an antenna port.

Redmi has also included what the brand calls ‘Environment Friendly’ packaging with the TVs, where users can reshape the product boxes to make various household items like a small table or a cat house with the help of designs that the brand has provided on its website.