Redmi Smart TV X series launched in 65, 55 and 50 inch options: Price, specifications

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has forayed into the Smart TV space with its new Smart TV X series, which is being introduced in three variants. The Redmi Smart TV X will come in 65, 55 and 50-inch variants, and all three are 4K ready with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio. So far, Redmi has dominated the smartphone space in India, and the only TVs that Xiaomi introduced were under the Mi TV branding, which is now set to change.

The Redmi Smart TV X series starts at Rs 32,999 for the 50-inch variant, Rs 38,999 for the 55-inch option and Rs 57,999 for the 65-inch variant. The new Smart TV X series will go on sale on Amazon and Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studios from March 26 at 12 noon and it will also be made available in offline retail stores later on. Xiaomi is also offering discounts for ICICI Bank Credit Card users who can get flat Rs 2,000 off on purchase of these TVs.

Redmi Smart TV X: Specifications

All three variants in the Redmi Smart TV X series sport the same specifications and features. The main difference is the size of the panel. The display is 4K ready with 3840 x 2160 pixels and support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, Reality Flow or what is more commonly known as MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) and support for Xiaomi’s own Vivid Picture.

The audio output is 30W with support for DTS Virtual: X, DTS-HD, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Pass through via e-ARC. It runs the 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU coupled with Mali G52 MP2 and has 2GB RAM + 16GB Storage. The TV also comes with an Auto Low Latency Mode geared towards gaming.

The back of the Redmi TV 55-inch variant. The back of the Redmi TV 55-inch variant.

The software on the TV is Android 10 with Xiaomi’s own PatchWall OS on top. It comes with features such as Universal Search, a dedicated Kids Mode, Smart Recommendations, etc. It supports 16+ languages. The TV also comes with a dedicated button for the Google Assistant, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video. It also has Chromecast built-in.

Xiaomi has also added integration for its Mi Home App to the Redmi TV series. This will allow users to control other Mi smart home devices such as cameras, air purifiers, etc from the TV itself.

Connectivity options on the Redmi TV are: three HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 eARC, two USB ports, oen Optical ports, one 3.5mm headphone jack port. It also has support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual Band WiFi.