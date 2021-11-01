Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Watch 2 Lite announced

Redmi has announced two more wearables globally post the China-launch of the Redmi Watch 2 which went live alongside the Redmi Note 11 series. The new wearables are the Redmi Smart Band Pro and the Redmi Watch 2 Lite. Both the new affordable wearables come with many features and are now available in new colours. Here’s a detailed look at the products.

Redmi Smart band Pro

The Redmi Smart Band Pro features a 1.47-inch (194×368 pixels) AMOLED screen with 282 PPI pixel density. It also features 450 nits of peak brightness and a 200mAh battery. Redmi claims 14 days of battery on normal usage and about 20 days in the band’s power saving mode.

The band also comes with a six-axis sensor, a PPG heart rate sensor and a light sensor. It is 5ATM certified and hence, safe from sweat or the shower. For features, users will have heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep quality tracking. There are multiple sport and workout modes that will track activities like a treadmill run, outdoor running, walking and swimming, among others.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

A slightly watered down version of the Redmi Watch 2, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite features a 1.55-inch (320×360 pixels) TFT display. The watch features 100 watch faces and over 100 workout modes like the Redmi Watch 2. There are multiple professional modes and HIIT and Yoga.

It is 5ATM water resistant, and comes with an inbuilt GPS, SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, 24 hour heart rate monitoring and other features like stress monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking. Redmi claims the watch can offer up to 10 days of battery life and up to 14 hours of continuous GPS tracking.

Pricing and availability

Redmi has so far not announced the pricing and availability details of the two new wearables and whether they will come to markets like India is still not known. More details should be available soon. We do know that the Redmi Smart Band Pro will be available in comes in a black variant, and the Redmi Watch 2 Lite will be available in black, blue, and ivory case colours. Meanwhile, straps will be available in black, blue, brown, ivory, olive, and pink.