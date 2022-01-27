Redmi Smart Band Pro launching in India on February 9: Here’s all we know

Redmi will be launching a new wearable in India on February 9 with the Redmi Smart Band Pro. The fitness tracker had already launched in China last year in October and comes with features like an AMOLED display, 2.5D tempered glass and 50-meter water-resistance.

Ahead of the launch of the smart band alongside the Redmi Note 11 series, here’s everything we know so far about the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

Redmi Smart Band Pro: Expected specifications

Based on the China variant of the fitness band, we know that the Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 194×368 pixels. The device also offers 450 nits brightness and is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The band is able to detect over 110 fitness modes including 15 professional modes. There is also heart-rate tracking, a SpO2 sensor that will allow for blood oxygen monitoring and also sleep tracking. Other features include breathing guides and 50-meter water resistance.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is also expected to feature always-on display that will allow users to keep their screens on for a quick glance at the time.

There is a 200mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days to 20 days depending on usage and also features a power saving mode. The smart band is compatible with phones running on Android 6.0 and above as well as iOS 10.0 and above.