Redmi launches ‘Writing Pad’, a digital version of the slate: Here’s what it does

Redmi recently added another device to its portfolio – the Redmi Writing Pad, a digital take on the good old slate. The writing tablet features an 8.5-inch Polymer LCD screen and comes in black. It is an eco-friendly solution if you are someone who often takes notes, makes to-do lists and like writing and sketching. And since it doesn’t use paper, this is one of the best ways you can reduce your carbon footprint.

The writing pad itself is pretty lightweight, weighing just 90 grams and one can pack it in a bag or carry it around without any problems. This is especially useful for those who have toddlers at home or want to save energy and reduce overall paper waste.

The LCD tablet uses a special type of screen called electrophoretic display, which is made up of small capsules. These capsules have tiny particles of fluid which move around and change the colour of the screen. Another advantage is that the screen doesn’t require any backlighting.

The Redmi Writing Pad comes with a user manual and a stylus that can be attached to the side of the tablet. On the bottom, you will find a lock toggle that prevents content on the display from being overwritten, meaning if you write something and keep it in a bag, the text will be intact.

It comes with a replaceable button cell on the side, with Redmi claiming that the device will offer a battery life of around 20,000 pages before it runs out. On the front of the device just below the screen, you will see an orange button that resets the display and lets you write or doodle from scratch. The Redmi Writing Pad is currently available on the Mi Store for Rs 599.