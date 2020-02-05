Redmi India teaser hints at new power bank

Now, it looks like a lot more devices are planned under the Redmi umbrella in 2020 apart from smartphones and the new power bank seems like a start. (Image: Redmi/Twitter) Now, it looks like a lot more devices are planned under the Redmi umbrella in 2020 apart from smartphones and the new power bank seems like a start. (Image: Redmi/Twitter)

Xiaomi’s Redmi could launch its first power bank in India soon. Redmi India took to Twitter to share a video teaser of what looks like a new power bank. The 18-second video doesn’t reveal much except that the power bank will have curved corners and textured design on the sides, and there will be a button as well. Redmi branding is also visible. Black colour variant is revealed, though there could be more colour options as well upon launch.

“Power has a new look! Coming soon. MorePowerToRedmi!” the caption read. Prior to this, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain also shared on Twitter a different teaser video that also hinted at a device with powerful battery capacity. The caption goes on to suggest to expect more devices from Redmi in 2020.

To recall, Xiaomi made Redmi an independent brand early last year to focus on the ultimate price/performance ratio. In India, the Redmi Note 7 Pro that was unveiled in April was the first device with ‘Redmi by Xiaomi’ branding. So far, the devices that Xiaomi been pushing under the Redmi brand are all smartphones, while the former offers a slew of fitness, audio, and lifestyle products as well.

Now, it looks like a lot more devices are planned under the Redmi umbrella in 2020 apart from smartphones and the new power bank seems like a start. What will be the capacity of Redmi’s upcoming power bank or what features it will offer remains unclear. The price is also unclear at this point, but keep in mind that Redmi is targeted at the affordable segment so expect a low-cost power bank.

#Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER! 💪 🥊 Power-packed phones

🚄 Powerful processors

📸 Powerful user experience I’m excited for the things @RedmiIndia will be bringing in 2020! #Redmi2020#MorePowerToRedmi is almost here. Can you guess what is this? 😎#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rDu9QAQ3Q — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 3, 2020

Separately, Xiaomi also confirmed previously that its RedmiBook laptops that were launched in China last year will also come to India, sparking rumours that the Redmi teasers in fact hint at this. However, the teaser seems to reveal a completely different device that’s more chunky and very unlike laptop.

As for RedmiBook, the company has not given out a timeline on when this will launch in India and which models will come to the market. For those unaware, several RedmiBook variants are available in China including the original RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 13.

