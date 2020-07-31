Redmi 9 Prime India launch on August 4: Specs, other details we know

Redmi 9 Prime to be launched on August 4 Redmi 9 Prime to be launched on August 4

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch its Redmi 9 Prime on August 4 in India. Redmi 9 Prime is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi 9 from Europe or the one launched in China last week. Xiaomi’s Global Vice President and Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on Friday revealed that the new smartphone will launch at 12 noon and also confirmed a major specification.

The Redmi India Twitter handle’s name also has “Back to Prime” hashtag. The first Redmi Prime device was launched in August 2015 which was followed by another one in 2016. However, Redmi discontinued the Prime series after that. Now, the focus on the word “Prime” suggests that Redmi is bringing the series back after a long gap of four years. The smartphone is expected to have an affordable price tag like its predecessors and may be available during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale between August 6-7.

What we know about the Redmi 9 Prime so far

Redmi 9 Prime is expected to borrow a few specifications from Redmi Note 9 series. To counter other phones in this price segment, the Redmi 9 Prime will boast of a Full HD+ display with a 2340x1080P resolution equivalent to 2.5 million pixels. The Redmi 9 Prime will have a waterfall notch instead of a cutout front snapper.

According to the teaser posted by Redmi India on Wednesday the upcoming Redmi 9 Prime is expected to be sweat-resistant and splashproof.

Time to rack your brains! 🧠 The all-new #RedmiPrime will give you PRIME protection which all of us love. 🤩 Can you guess the PRIME feature we’re talking about here? Tell us in the comments below! #BackToPrime Get notified: https://t.co/QWNgz4AfAe pic.twitter.com/LuBhG3fIW7 — Redmi India – #BackToPrime (@RedmiIndia) July 29, 2020

A teaser on Amazon confirmed that Redmi 9 Prime will have a 3.5 mm headphone jack which has become a rarity these days with wireless earbuds and earphones becoming a norm. It is also expected to have a Type C port hinting that it will have support for fast-charging.

Advertising the Xiaomi ecosystem, one of the tweets also suggested that the user will be able to control the water purifier, lights, and MI TV as well.

