Realme X3 series, Realme Buds Q India launch set for June 25: What we know so far

Realme is all set to launch the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 Super Zoom in India on June 25. The brand has also hinted to launch the Realme Buds Q in the country on the same date, which is a pair of truly wireless earbuds that will be priced under Rs 2,000. Realme said to launch “some creatively designed accessories” together with the Realme X3 series on Wednesday, June 25.

Realme had launched the Realme X3 Super Zoom with 5x optical zoom and 120Hz display in Europe last month. and the Realme Buds Q had been launched alongside the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition in China. Since both the upcoming products from Realme have already made their debut overseas, we already know what they will be offering.

Realme X3 series: Specifications, features, expected price

The Realme X3 series will launch online at 12:30 noon on June 25. The event will be accessible through Realme’s official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

Realme X3 Super Zoom in Europe features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device sports a quad-rear camera setup carrying a primary 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, another 8MP periscope-style lens setup for 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Realme X3 Super Zoom is backed by a 4200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. However, the India specifications could wary from the European counterpart as suggested by the Realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wang.

Realme has not revealed the specifications of the Realme X3 but as per TENAA listing, the device could sport a 6.57-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The listing also suggests 4100mAh battery on the Realme X3 along with a 48MP quad-rear camera setup.

Realme Buds Q truly wireless: specifications, expected price

Realme Buds Q were launched in China for a price of Yuan 129, which translate to around Rs 1,400. We know that it will be priced under Rs 2,000 but it will likely be priced above the direct currency translation. We expect the Realme Buds Q to be priced around Rs 1,800.

The Realme Buds Q in China come with 10mm drivers and have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity support. It features an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. The earbuds also feature ‘Quick Controls’ that work with touch inputs to allow actions such as play, pause, and skip. The truly wireless earbuds come with a latency rate of 119 milliseconds, which is similar to the Realme Buds Air Neo.

