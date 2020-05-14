Realme smartwatch teased, launch likely to happen soon

The upcoming Realme Watch will be the company’s second wearable device, with the first one being the Realme Band. (Image: Realme) The upcoming Realme Watch will be the company’s second wearable device, with the first one being the Realme Band. (Image: Realme)

Realme is getting ready to launch its first smartwatch in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth shared a video teaser for the same via his Twitter handle. In a tweet, he stated that “Our next AIoT products are on the way?” Inside of the video teaser, we got to see a rectangle-shaped watch casing that looks similar to the Apple Watch.

Apart from a quick look at the watch, the video also confirmed that the device will be called ‘Realme Watch’. The upcoming Realme Watch will be the company’s second wearable device, with the first one being the Realme Band.

This is the first time that the company has put out a teaser video for its smartwatch. However, it has earlier shown up in a few videos. Sheth was seen wearing a smartwatch during a recent episode of talk show, called Ask Madhav. He was also seen wearing the same watch during the launch of the Realme Narzo 10 series in India.

Watch me!

Are you ready to join our journey in becoming India’s Most Popular Tech-Lifestyle Brand?

Our next AIoT products are on the way?

RT to show your excitement. pic.twitter.com/3Ny6EEDMi4 — Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) May 14, 2020

According to a report by XDA Developers, the watch will sport a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display. It will come with an IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The device will come with a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen level monitor.

Realme Narzo 10 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Find out which one is better

It will have a physical button to navigate the interface and will support Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to a users smartphone. All of this will be backed by a 160mAh battery, which the report claims will last seven days.

In related news, Realme is also looking to enter the smart TV market in India. During a chat with indianexpress.com, Madhav Sheth said that the company now wants to go beyond smartphones and it sees smart TVs as the next big area of focus. The company is looking to launch its first smart TV in Q2, 2020. However, these plans might see a little delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With Realme fitness band, smart TV we want to simplify the life of the people: Madhav Sheth

The company is looking to expand its IoT ecosystem, which already includes the Realme Band and Realme Paysa.

Even though the company is now focusing on launching new IoT products in India, this is not its primary focus. Sheth said, “IoT isn’t the main focus for us. It is our second growth revenue, but smartphones will always be our first growth revenue.” The company is looking at these IoT products to stay connected through smartphones.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd