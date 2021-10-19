Realme Watch T1 launched: Check price, specifications and other details

Realme launched the Realme Watch T1 alongside the Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s smartphones this week in China. The new smartwatch by the company comes with an AMOLED screen and is built using stainless steel. Here’s all you need to know about the smartwatch.

Specifications

The Realme Watch T1 sports a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display with a resolution of 416×416 pixels bringing it a pixel density of 325ppi. The screen also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass on top. There is a stainless steel frame too.

For connectivity, the watch supports Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Galileo, and NFC. There is native calling functionality that lets users make and receive voice calls straight from their wrist, but will require the watch to be paired with the phone when making the call.

The watch also features 4GB onboard storage that you can use to store some offline music. Other sensors on the watch include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and a blood oxygen sensor. The watch also supports sleep tracking and SpO2 tracking.

The Realme Watch T1 also supports 110 sports modes including hiking, badminton, walking and more. There are 50 watch faces to choose from and 5ATM water resistance, allowing users to take the watch into a pool or the shower.

A magnetic charging pin can charge the watch’s 228mAh battery quickly and users can get to 90% battery life in 35 minutes. The watch is also available in three colours – Black, Mint, and Olive Green.

Pricing

The Realme Watch T1 is priced at CNY 699 in China, which is about Rs 8200. It is sold in the country via Realme’s website and key retails channels. The availability details of the smartwatch in India is yet to be revealed.