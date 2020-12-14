Realme set to launch Watch S series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition on December 23 in India

Realme has confirmed the launch of their latest line of Watch S, Watch S Pro and Buds Air Pro in India. (Image source: Realme)

Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro and Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition will launch in India on December 23 at 12:30 PM. The launch event was confirmed by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter. He had earlier posted a teaser image of the Realme Watch S Pro. A video shared with the latest tweet confirms the Realme Watch S Pro and Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition will be launching next.

The launch event will feature 2 new smartwatches; Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro and Realme’s latest wireless earbuds; the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition.

Realme Watch S specifications and features

The Realme Watch S was launched in November this year. It comes with a 1.3-inch display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The smartwatch has Gorilla Glass 3 protection, for added protection against scratches. It runs on a proprietary OS from Realme that offers custom watch faces.

The device comes with 16 sports modes and support for heart-rate monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring. Realme Watch S has 390mAh battery, which the company claims can last 15 days on a single charge. It also features IP68 water and dust certification.

Realme Watch S Pro

The Realme Watch S Pro will be the first premium smartwatch launched by the company, as confirmed by a tweet from Realme CEO Madhav Sheth. The specifications have not been confirmed, but the device is expected to launch with an AMOLED display and come with a metallic design. According to a US FCC listing, the smartwatch will come with a 1.39-inch touch AMOLED display and a 420mAh battery. The listing also indicated that the device will offer step tracking, distance tracking, calorie measurement, heart rate monitoring, and will pack an activity tracker.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition will most likely be a special edition version of the Buds Air Pro and come with a special color scheme. Realme has indicated that the earphones will feature active noise cancellation.

