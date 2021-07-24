Realme Watch 2 series, Buds Wireless 2 series, Buds Q2 Neo launched in India

Realme has launched its latest range of devices in India. These include the Realme Watch 2 series, Buds Wireless 2 series and the Buds Q2 Neo TWS earphones. The Realme devices will go on sale starting July 26, and will be available for purchase via Realme.com, Amazon and Flipkart. Here is everything you should know.

Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 and will go on sale starting July 26. You can purchase the smartwatch via Realme.com and Amazon, apart from select local stores. On the other hand, the Realme Watch 2 is priced at Rs 3,499 and will go on sale on 26 July on Realme.com, Flipkart, and local stores. The Realme Watch 2 smartwatch will be available at an early bird price of Rs 2,999 on Flipkart.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 is will be available at Rs 2,299 and will go on sale on 26 July on Realme.com, Amazon, and select local stores. The earphones will be available at an early bird price of Rs 1,999 initially on Flipkart. You will be able to get your hands on the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo at Rs 1,499. On Amazon the device will be available at Rs 1,399 as part of early bird sale.

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo is priced at Rs 1,599, and will go on sale on 29 July on Realme.com, Flipkart, and select local stores. The true wireless earphones will be available at an early bird price of Rs 1,299 on Flipkart initially.

Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro: Specifications and features

The Realme Watch 2 Pro features a 1.75-inch colour touch screen with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The smartwatch comes with support for 30Hz refresh rate. The Realme Watch 2 Pro is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. The smartwatch comes with a 390mAh battery that is said to last for up to 14 days.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with an optical heart rate sensor, blood-oxygen-level monitor, calorie and step counter and a sleep tracker. Realme Watch 2 Pro also features dual-satellite GPS tracking and offers 90 different sports modes including outdoor running, walking, football, basketball, badminton and jump rope among others.

On the other hand, the Realme Watch 2 comes with a 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) display with a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The device comes with a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate monitor, and a sleep tracker. The smartwatch comes with a 315mAh battery. The device comes with up to 100 watch faces, including the ones designed by Korean designer Grafflex. The Realme Watch 2 is IP68 water-resistant. and comes with 90 sports modes.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo: Specifications, features

Realme Buds Wireless 2 comes with active noise cancellation and supports LDAC advanced Bluetooth codec for improved lag-free music playback. The AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs are also supported. The neckband-style wireless earphones come with 13.6mm dynamic drivers and offer up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge as per the company. The device is IPX5 rated for better water resistance.

On the other hand, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo comes with 11.2mm dynamic drivers and offer up to 17 hours of battery life. The company says that by charging the device for 10-minutes, you will get up to 120 minutes of music playback. The earphones are said to charge in two hours using the USB Type-C charging port. The device supports environment noise cancellation (ENC) and come with IPX4 certification for water resistance.

Right to left: Realme Buds Q2 Neo, Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo (Image source: Realme/Twitter) Right to left: Realme Buds Q2 Neo, Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo (Image source: Realme/Twitter)

Realme Buds Q2 Neo specifications, features

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo comes with an in-ear design and pack 10mm dynamic drivers. The device also features a gaming mode with 88ms low-latency, and support for the Realme Link app. The wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 and also comes with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) for calls. The TWS earbuds offer 20 hours of battery life and come with Quick charging.