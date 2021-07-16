Realme Watch 2 Pro, and Buds Wireless 2 Neo to launch in India on July 23

Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are all set to launch in India on July 23. While the company is yet to confirm the launch of these products, Amazon has published dedicated teaser pages for them. This also confirms that the new devices will be up for sale via Amazon.

The listing also confirms the design and features of the Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo. Both products are also already available outside India. The Realme Watch 2 Pro was launched in Malaysia in May and the wireless earphones were unveiled in Sri Lanka a few months back. So, the specifications could be similar.

Realme Watch 2 Pro specifications

As mentioned above, Amazon has revealed most of the key features of the Realme Watch 2 Pro. The fitness wearable has a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display. It can monitor your resting heart rate, exercise heart rate, measure blood oxygen (or SpO2) and sleeping patterns. The watch is IP68 rated, meaning it is dust and water-resistant.

The device will offer up to 14 days on a single charge, as per the Amazon listing. The watch also has a three-axis accelerometer as well as 90 sports modes. The latter includes outdoor running, strength training, football, basketball, yoga, cricket, and more. This is a smartwatch, so it will be able to show your smartphone notifications and alarms. You will also be able to set reminders, and do other things. It will be available in Black and Grey strap options.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo specifications

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, on the other hand, comes with 11.2mm Bass Boost drivers and is said to deliver up to 17 hours of battery life. The listing has revealed that 10 minutes of charge will offer 120 minutes of playback. The case will feature a USB Type-C charging port. The neckband-style earphones offers support for environment noise cancellation (ENC). They are also IPX4 certified, which means the earphones are sweatproof. It even supports 88ms super-low latency. The earbuds will come in Kandi Blue and Kandi Yellow colour options.

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2: Expected price

The price and availability details of the new Realme Realme products will be revealed on July 23. The launch event will kick off at 12.30PM IST. In Malaysia, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is selling for MYR 299 (around Rs 5,300) and the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is being sold for LKR 8,279 (approximately Rs 3,000) in Sri Lanka. The India price of the Watch 2 Pro could be higher.