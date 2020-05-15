‘Realme TV is customised for Indian consumers’

Realme has already diversified into wireless earbuds and smart bands, is expected to launch a smartwatch after the TV starts selling. (Image: Realme) Realme has already diversified into wireless earbuds and smart bands, is expected to launch a smartwatch after the TV starts selling. (Image: Realme)

Realme India head Madhav Sheth said the company has been running campaigns for quite some time and taking feedback from consumers and incorporating these in the final product. “We have been running a social media campaign for two months collecting consumer feedback, and I can confirm that some core features will be those the consumers wanted. Our first smart TV is customised for Indian consumers,” Sheth told indianexpress.com. Realme TV is all set to arrive in India on May 25.

Unlike its initial years focused on smartphones, this year Realme wants to go beyond and enter the IoT space to build a connected ecosystem for the Indian consumers. In a past interview, Sheth had told us that with IoT devices Realme is “looking at bringing products that can be connected through smartphones and make life easy for the consumers”. He had then said the upcoming Realme TV will have “lots of innovation” and “offer content as per the convenience of the users”.

The company, which has already diversified into wireless earbuds and smart bands, is expected to launch a smartwatch after the TV starts selling. “We are expanding our product roadmaps quickly into an AIoT ecosystem, including smartwatches, TVs, audio speakers, travel gadgets, headphones, etc. In 2020, we are determined to not just become the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, but also the most popular tech-lifestyle brand setting a new trend for our fans in India, Sheth noted.

Sheth said Realme’s new Narzo series is their “attempt to meet the needs of game enthusiasts and performance seekers as it has always been our advantage and we want to strengthen it further”. He said that Narzo and Realme have a different purpose. “Narzo series is the combination of the best gaming performance with a distinct identity, carrying forward our “Power Meets Style” legacy since Realme 1.” The series Sheth said, “will be performance-oriented for the generation Z, with the best processor in its segment.” Realme, on the other hand, will be more comprehensive and “all-rounder products, in terms of camera, fast charging, design, many more aspects.”

As far as the IoT products are concerned, they will all launch under the Realme brand. “Narzo series will be about high performance driven smartphones only, while Realme is set to become the most popular tech lifestyle brand in India, so IoT goes under Realme,” Sheth noted.

