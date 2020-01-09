Realme to launch a smart TV in 2020 confirms company

According to various reports, the smart TV will first launch in China followed by India. According to various reports, the smart TV will first launch in China followed by India.

Realme within a small amount of time has become one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers. Now, the company wants to enter another growing market of smart TVs. The company’s CMO, Xu Qi at the Realme X50 launch event in China revealed that the brand will launch its smart TV named the Realme TV in 2020.

According to various reports, the smart TV will first launch in China followed by India. This new smart TV or smart TV lineup will compete against Xiaomi’s Mi TV in both China and India. According to various reports, the 55-inch Realme TV will come with a price tag of Rs 40,000.

Apart from the launch window of 2020 nothing else has been revealed about the TV by the company. However, considering the company’s past record, we will soon get to learn more about the device.

It is being said that the Realme TV will run Google’s Android TV operating system integrated with various services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar. Other than this, the TV may also offer some premium features like QLED display, 8K video support, HDR 10+ support and so on.

Realme in the year 2020 plans to expand beyond only smartphones and has launched various products in other categories like the Realme Buds Air, fashion accessories and more. The company will also be launching its first fitness band soon.

Apart from this, the company is also expected to soon bring its Realme X50 5G smartphone in India.

