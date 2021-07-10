Realme Pad alleged live images leaked online ahead of India launch

Realme is expected to launch its first tablet in the near future. Now a few leaked images of the Realme Pad, being used in the wild, have surfaced online. The images appear to have been taken from a distance and aren’t very detailed.

Realme had recently confirmed the existence of the Realme Pad and stated that the device will launch sometime soon. Now, unofficial images of the alleged tablet have been leaked by Slashleaks, but it does not seem to have the Realme logo anywhere. The leak shows that the device has a design similar to the official teasers which Realme had shown off recently.

The images of the Realme Pad gives us some insight into what the device could look like (Image source : slashleaks) The images of the Realme Pad gives us some insight into what the device could look like (Image source : slashleaks)

The images of the Realme Pad does give us some insight into what the device could look like. There are two images that show the front and back of the device. The Realme tablet seems to be made from aluminium or metal alloy. The device has a single rear camera, placed in a protruding module. The tablet has a square design, similar to the Apple iPad Pro models.

Coming to the front of the device, the Realme Pad seems to have sizeable top and bottom bezels. It is important to note that this may not be the final design of the device, so users are advised to take this with a pinch of salt. The specifications and features of the upcoming Realme tablet are still unknown.

The Realme Pad is expected to be a mid-range tablet that might ship with Android 11 OS. It could offer support for 4G LTE connectivity. The company is expected to offer it with a 64GB storage model. We will have to wait a while longer to know more.