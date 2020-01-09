Realme fitness tracker revealed in new video, launch soon

Realme’s band-style fitness tracker seems like a standard fitness tracking device, which Sheth confirmed will track fitness levels. Realme’s band-style fitness tracker seems like a standard fitness tracking device, which Sheth confirmed will track fitness levels.

Realme could launch its fitness band in India soon. Realme India head Madhav Sheth gave a sneak-peek into Realme’s new fitness tracker in the Realme 5i India launch video. The tracker sports a bright yellow colour band. The band quality will most likely be plastic and looks like the fitness tracker will have a rectangular display. It will most likely be an affordable device, though we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

Sheth did not completely reveal the fitness tracker or an exact launch date but hinted at a launch soon. Realme’s band-style fitness tracker seems like a standard fitness tracking device, which Sheth confirmed will track fitness levels. However, whether it will also offer heart rate tracker, swim tracking, etc remains to be seen.

Sheth has said in the past that Realme isn’t just a smartphone brand but it aims to become India’s largest tec lifestyle brand. To achieve this, Realme has already unveiled its Buds Air wireless earbuds, Buds Wireless, power banks, as well as PaySa as a financial app.

In a previous episode of AskMadhav on YouTube as well, Sheth confirmed that the company will launch its own fitness tracker in the first half of 2020. However, he did not reveal more details.

In India, Realme closely competes with Xiaomi. The two brands are also among the top five smartphone vendors in India. For Realme, a fitness tracking device will be a first, whereas Xiaomi already has its Mi Band fitness tracker line-up. It recently launched in India its latest Mi Band 4 in India with a coloured display and swim tracking support. It remains to be seen whether Realme’s fitness tracker will pack similar features.

