Realme fitness band coming on March 5; Realme TV and a whole IoT system to follow

Realme is getting ready to expand beyond the smartphone space with a new range of products, including an upcoming Realme TV, Realme fitness band, and a Realme smartwatch as well. On Monday, at the Realme X50 Pro 5G India launch event, the company confirmed to bring a range of Internet of Things (IoT) products this year.

The first product to arrive from the lineup will be the Realme fitness band, which will launch in India on March 5. Alongside the fitness band Realme confirmed plans for a smartwatch, smart TVs, several audio products, including a soundbar and smart speaker and other smart home appliances.

The company also revealed that it will bring some fashion/lifestyle products including luggage bag, T-shirt and more. All these products will launch in India this year.

Realme already has a wireless earbuds called the Buds Air in the India market. The Realme Buds Air launched in the country last year at an aggressive price of Rs 3,999. This year Realme will launch some more audio products including basic earphones, TWS earbuds, and ANC earphones.

“We wanted to make an ecosystem that can simplify the life of the people. Realme Paysa is one such products, and now our IoT ecosystem will take it forward. The IoT products we are launching this year are are all connected through smartphones and will allow us to touch the life of the people. I’m looking at bringing products that can be connected through the smartphones and make life easy for the consumers,” Realme CEO Madhav Sheth told indianexpress.com.

First Realme TV coming in quarter two

Realme has confirmed plans to bring smart TVs to India. The first Realme smart TV will launch in the second quarter of the year. Sheth said that the Realme TV will be customised for India. We can expect the smart TV to run on company’s own Realme UI.

It will be interesting to see how Realme positions its smart TVs in such a price sensitive market like India. Xiaomi’s Mi TVs are already ruling the market with their value-for-money smart TVs. According to IDC, Xiaomi is currently the top smart TV brand in the country.

